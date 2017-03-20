House committee further whittles down budget gap - VTDigger
 

House committee further whittles down budget gap

Mar. 20, 2017, 7:11 pm by Leave a Comment

House Appropriations Chair Kitty Toll, D-Danville. File photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger

The House Appropriations Committee has just one week left to finish work on the state budget before a deadline when the legislation must pass out of committee and head to the floor.

In the final stretch, the committee has been struggling to close the difference between expected revenue in the next fiscal year and expected spending.

The panel had already found ways to reduce the gap from about $72 million to $18.5 million as of last week, according to lawmakers. As of Monday, the committee narrowed the gap to less than $8 million.

The biggest bite comes in the form of a $5 million revenue package, according to Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Danville, chair of the committee. Toll and other lawmakers say the package is not raising new revenue but increasing compliance with existing tax law.

They found an additional $2.1 million from a hepatitis C program. Toll said senators are working on that issue now, and the House has decided to leave it to them.

A further $2.5 million comes from a corrections package. House lawmakers are planning to keep the Windsor prison open but would reduce the incarcerated population through several initiatives, including electronic monitoring. Legislators are expecting to reduce the number of Vermonters in an out-of-state prison by about 100.

The committee is also counting on a savings of $259,000 from the Vermont Veterans’ Home by asking administrators to reduce the call-out rate for employees, which involves bringing in workers when someone can’t make it to a shift at the last minute.

The committee has also decided to cut a $271,000 appropriation to Vermont PBS, leaving just $1 of funding to keep the appropriation in the budget going forward, according to Toll. The network recently earned $56 million with the sale of a broadcast license.

Later in the day, the committee identified several other areas to make reductions, including savings from the Legislature’s budget, savings from the Agency of Administration and a cut to an appropriation for signs related to liquor control.

Toll said the committee will continue to whittle away at the gap this week.

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: , , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "House committee further whittles down budget gap"