Vermont PBS sells broadcast license back to the feds for $56 million

COLCHESTER — Vermont PBS has sold one of its four broadcast licenses to the Federal Communications Commission for $56 million through the federal regulators’ spectrum auction, the broadcaster announced Friday.

The sale will not reduce the over the air reach of Vermont PBS, said CEO Holly Groschner during a news conference at its Colchester studio. The broadcaster will reengineer its network to replicate coverage transmitted from WVTA on Mount Ascutney.

Engineers at the station have determined they can achieve the same coverage using signal repeaters and additional fiber interconnects, Groschner said. Vermont PBS will set up a system for people to report online if there’s any issues with their reception, she said.

“This is transformation money, but it’s one time money,” Groschner said, adding that it won’t diminish the broadcaster’s need for public support from government and donations.

Vermont PBS has a $6 million annual budget. It received $271,000 from the state last year, and Gov. Phil Scott’s proposed budget would level-fund that amount. It receives roughly $960,000 from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and stations that rely on its support face an uncertain future as President Donald Trump is reported to be looking at privatizing the public entity.

If Vermont PBS were to use the $56 million to pay its bills and cover its annual budget, the money would be gone in less than a decade. Instead, the broadcaster plans to use that money to steward its operation through the next half century.

The Vermont PBS board has begun a strategic planning process to determine how the $56 million can be used to “take us into the 21st century, both with our television broadcast and the new digital environment to communicate with all Vermonters,” Groschner said.

She said it was too early to say how they’ll use the money to achieve that goal, because she doesn’t want to preempt the stakeholder engagement and strategic planning the board has begun.

The FCC spectrum auction is designed to increase capacity for mobile broadband in order to meet America’s voracious demand for wireless internet access.

As the FCC explains on its website, “Today, there are more connected devices than there are people living in the U.S., and about 70 percent of Americans use data-hungry smartphones.”

The bandwidth freed up through the voluntary sale of licenses will be sold at auction in March to wireless broadband companies such as AT&T and Verizon. A portion of those proceeds will be distributed to the licensees who have already agreed to sell.

It’s unclear whether the broadband spectrum Vermont PBS sold will be used to improve wireless internet access in Vermont, as the spectrum sold could be stretched to serve more populated areas in the region.

An FCC spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry on what, if any, restrictions wireless broadband companies face in deploying the spectrum they buy.

