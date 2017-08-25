Politics

Panelists pitch carbon tax as boon for economy, environment

By

(This story is by Patrick O’Grady, a correspondent for the Valley News, in which it first appeared Aug. 25, 2017.)

NORWICH — Taking aggressive action in Vermont to address climate change will not only yield environmental and health benefits but also present a tremendous economic opportunity for the state, panelists said at a Thursday night forum at the Montshire Museum.

Two Vermont legislators, a businessman and the executive director of a nonprofit addressed an audience of about 30 during the nearly two-hour discussion presented by the Vermont Natural Resources Council and Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility.

Dan Barlow, public policy director with VBSR, moderated the discussion and began by presenting some statistics on the current state of Vermont’s clean energy economy.

Barlow said there are 4,000 companies in the field of clean energy and that 1 in 16 jobs, or 19,000 total, in Vermont are in the sector. That represents a 30 percent increase from 2013.

“No other state can boast these sort of numbers. Clean energy is one of the fastest growing segments in the Vermont economy,” Barlow said.

With about $2 billion spent on fossil fuels in Vermont each year and 90 percent of it going to out-of-state interests, Vermont could benefit by seeing more of its energy dollars stay home, Barlow said.

“Imagine the impact of 2 billion more dollars moving around our local economy instead of being sucked out of state,” he said.

Sarah Copeland Hanzas
Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Bradford. File photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger
Strong support was expressed for a “carbon pollution tax” meant to raise revenue, curb consumption of fossil fuels and further expand the clean energy economy.

Panelist Dan Hoxworth, executive director of Capstone Community Action in Barre, said the pollution caused by carbon affects every Vermonter, but more so low-income residents. For years the government has subsidized a carbon-based economy, he said, when it should be taxing it.

“Ronald Reagan said, ‘You want less of something, tax it.’ So let’s tax it. Let’s put a price on carbon pollution and use market forces to reduce carbon dioxide emissions,” Hoxworth said.

A carbon pollution tax would “spur demand for innovative transportation alternatives and move the state away from the combustion engine,” he said. “In other words, let’s stop driving furnaces.”

Other benefits would be improved health for residents and less impact from weather-related disasters, proponents say.

Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Bradford, said four bills were filed in the last legislative session in what she termed a “short form.” The difference in each one would be how the revenue from a carbon tax, at the wholesale level, would be used. Three models would use it to reduce existing taxes, while the fourth option would be to send the money back to residents.

Copeland Hanzas stressed that there is a long way to go and a lot of debate ahead before the legislation is in its final form in the 2018 session.

Hoxworth said the four models would create a more progressive tax structure and aid low-income residents by reducing how much they spend on energy.

Copeland Hanzas said she is confident the state can craft a solution as was done amid concerns that acid rain was harming forests in New England years ago.

“We can figure out how to do this as well,” she said.

Another panelist, Mark Curran, CEO of Black River Produce in Springfield, talked about steps his company has taken to reduce energy consumption, including installing efficient lighting.

Curran said he is always looking for ways to reduce fossil fuel consumption, but he also must pay attention to his costs. One example was the installation of a wood pellet heating system when heating oil was close to $4 a gallon. Now oil is back down to a little more than $2 a gallon.

“It is hard to compete with that (selling pellets,)” Curran said. “I’m a businessman. I want to be green, but I have to look at the bottom line.”

Curran also said he installed an electric car charger for his 200 employees but it has never been used.

Rep. Jim Masland, D-Thetford, said there is a tax on home heating fuel that is used for weatherization projects, but that a carbon tax is trickier because if it raises the price of gas, then many residents in the Upper Valley would simply cross into New Hampshire. He said he does not want a tax that burdens low-income residents.

Johanna Miller, energy program director with the Vermont Natural Resources Council, said “carbon pricing” must be part of any solution and be viewed as an economic benefit.

“We keep money in the state, help people get rid of fossil fuels and transition to clean energy technology,” Miller said. “It will make the economy stronger and put people to work.”

  • Gary Murdock

    One word comes to mind: Diabolical.

  • Edward Letourneau

    Taxing so it costs more to heat the house in winter, is not going to improve health. There is a reality problem these people refuse to face.

    • rosemariejackowski

      Ed, thanks for saying that. I keep my thermostat set at 55 in the winter, just enough heat to keep pipes from freezing. I have developed Raynouds and some other health problems because of this.

      • jan van eck

        Rosemarie, get yourself an old coal stove and keep that house warm. Coal is cheap enough. The tax policies of this panel will guarantee an ample supply of cheap coal, brought in by smugglers from distributors of fine anthracite in New York State. Send a friend with a pick-up truck, one load should hold you just fine for the winter.

        Wide-spread smuggling of coal, heating oil, even gasoline is the logical result of these carbon-tax ideas. INteresting that the panel has not figured that out.

      • Peter Everett

        These people want you lower the thermostat to no more than 48. Sweatshirts and sweaters don’t emit carbon. Didn’t you know that?
        Also, you can walk the 7 miles to the grocery store during the winter. The brisk air at 20 below will be good for you. The CO2 you expel will be far less than an auto. Candles give off light, so you won’t need to use electricity.
        Just think, with all the $$$$ you save, you’ll be able to pay the renewed, higher, Sales Tax rate and higher Income Tax rate because “projected” revenue, again, doesn’t meet it’s goal. So, the good citizen you are, you cut the carbon footprint AND help maintaining enough of a the flow of $$$$ into the State coffers. If that still isn’t enough, you can lower the thermostat even lower. Anything to benefit the State and their chosen group, the Leisure Class. You and I are considered just a revenue source for the Elitists.

  • Craig Powers

    Income redistribution scheme that will freeze people to death in their homes in the winter time.

    • Anthony Redington

      The half-million dollar incomes at University of Vermont Medical Center will not freeze to death with a 75% income tax.

  • Peter Everett

    Dave,
    Unfortunately, those in power don’t give a carp about those of us that barely get by, working more than we should have to. After they try to burden us with supporting the Leisure Class with this massive tax, they will then try to find a way that we can fund those who really don’t want to be a positive, productive members of society with this “new Livable Wage” (new way of saying welfare) by taking more from the working stiff. I say, “enough is enough. I cannot afford to give any more of my income to Progressive’s ideas”. They want this? Let them fund it themselves. Leave us alone.

  • Dan H Hoxworth

    I wish those commenting would have attended the discussion. As I empathized in my presentation, we need to bring the same commitment and investment in creating a more efficient and effective transportation system with alternatives for low and moderate income Vermonters. This must begin immediately. Transportation accounts for 50 percent of the energy use in Vermont households. Low income Vermonters bear a disproportionate burden with transportation costing often around 20 to 25 percent of their income compared to 5 percent for the wealthiest 20 percent of Vermonters.
    In addition, any carbon pollution tax must make our tax system more progressive. Currently, the wealthiest Vermonters have the lowest average tax rate of Vermonters. The low and moderate income Vermonters bear a disproportionate share of the tax burden. This must be changed. A carbon dividend is one version that is phased out with income levels so that the bulk of it goes to the low and moderate income Vermonters. As we move to a new climate economy and preserve our state, nation and the world from the catastrophic impact of climate change, we must ensure that the most economically vulnerable Vermonters are not left behind. There is a strong commitment of all the groups supporting a carbon pollution tax that we ensure that low income Vermonters are supported through this transition.
    I am happy to continue to respond to your comments and concerns.

    • jan van eck

      I build electric commuter bikes ten miles from your door. So far, your panel does not even advocate installing ordinary 110-volt outlets at bike racks, so bike commuters can recharge. An electric bike costs 1/10th cent per mile to run. “The most economically vulnerable Vermonters” are, by design, very much being “left behind.”

      Here is my prediction: the adoption of the policies your panel advocates will result in a substantial increase in the burning of coal for heat. Why? When you make heating oil expensive, poor people will find an alternative. Coal is cheap. Coal is easy enough to smuggle. There is the peoples’ solution to your carbon tax.

    • Terry_Burdick

      I notice the panel did not discuss the amount of the carbon tax in terms that make sense to the average guy.
      Is that because you found in the last election it is one of those things best left unsaid until the Trojan Horse is thru the gate?

      The number I will use is 88 cents per gallon.

      https://vtdigger.org/2016/11/05/vtdigger-fact-checker-minter-hedges-carbon-tax-question/

      Put that as your headline and see how far the carbon tax goes.

      PS And I dont believe for a second we will get that back in reduced taxes and fees elsewhere.

    • Willem Post

      Dan,

      You are talking about setting up more government programs with taxes taken from Paul to give subsidies to Peter.
      That kind of socialistic economics is grossly inefficient and has been thoroughly discredited.

  • Peter Gregg

    I am for reducing our carbon footprint but rather than punishing the public how about rewarding them with tax or price breaks. An incentive to save money is far more productive and satisfying than a forced tax that only instills anger.

    • Willem Post

      And where would that tax/price break
      come from?

  • Christopher Campbell

    “For years the government has subsidized a carbon-based economy [Dan Hoxworth] said, when it should be taxing it.” The government already taxes the sale of gasoline to the tune of 30 cents a gallon in Vermont. I don’t think that’s what most people would call a “subsidy.”

  • waltermoses38

    From the comments, this doesn’t seem to gain much traction. A carbon tax will be devastating to the middle class. The tax will be returned? Yeah, I got this bridge for sale………

  • Anthony Redington

    Would be nice for owners of cars to pay their way–fair pricing of gasoline first (plus apply a sales tax for the general fund)–then start talking about a carbon tax.

    • Willem Post

      Pay their way?

      Big trucks drive once on a road and do more damage than one car would for 365 days of the year.

      • jan van eck

        The forces on the road that create problems, with cracking, disturbing the underlay foundation material, and eventual rutting, are a function of the tire pressures. The typical auto runs at 30 psi. The typical truck runs at 130 psi. The auto is not doing anything, unless it is a dirt road. The truck is doing quite a lot.

  • Grant Christiansen

    however you are willing to jump on a plan that will essentially “kill” the middle class. At least you can call yourself a “courageous leader”.

  • Bruce Wilkie
  • Bruce Wilkie

    Wait until they pass a carbon tax. You’ll see pickups full of 5 gallon gas cans travelling back into Vermont from NH, with gas, heating fuel and diesel fuel.

  • Bruce Wilkie

    People living in the NEK, many of whom drive 50 miles one way to jobs that pay sub-standard wages, in 15 year old trucks that get 10 miles to the gallon, will be decimated by this.
    People in Montpelier who can walk to work, or can afford to buy electric cars because they are high paid lobbyists for the wind and solar cartels, will be just fine.
    I guess the working poor will continue to be the collateral damage in the experiments of the social engineers who nobody elected, but have the money to purchase legislators.

    • Cheryl Ganley

      A good first step would be to vote out any elected official that is promoting this tax. A good place to start would be with Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Bradford and Rep. Jim Masland, D-Thetford.

  • John McClaughry

    Hmmm. the VPIRG carbon tax bill will need to add a section making it a criminal offense to possess two ounces of coal “with intent to sell”: Incidentally, doesn’t smoking marijuana increase our carbon footprint?

    • jan van eck

      No worries, John. The policemen whom the State would need to lay those charges will be installing trailer hitches on those cruisers, and cheerfully hauling coal over the Border along with everybody else. Elliott Ness and the Untouchables is quite out of fashion. Somebody has to step up to the plate “to protect and to serve” the impoverished old folks freezing in the dark. I predict that noble policemen will rise to the occasion.

      No prosecutor is going to empanel a grand jury to indict coal smugglers. He would be facing jury nullification on a vast scale.

  • John McClaughry

    The Bloomberg falling price prediction is certainly plausible. A home solar farm/wind tower might be enough to recharge the plug in car enough to drive 50 or even a hundred miles a day. But most of us won’t do that. We’ll ask the grid to supply the charge, and that imperative points directly to Gen 4 nuclear electricity – the one conclusion that renewable energy advocates (with the very notable exception of James Hansen) won’t even discuss.

  • John McClaughry

    I would think you would summarily renounce your participation in the activities of “your people”, denounce “your people” as terrorists and imminent murderers, and notify Homeland Security.

  • Cheryl Ganley

    Is this the begin of the gentrification of an entire state?

  • Arthur Hamlin

    30 people out of a population of 624,000 attended. This shows how much support there is among Vermonters for a carbon tax.

  • JohnGreenberg

    “Come on you advocates; look at the reality of what you propose.”

    Ok, let’s look at the reality of the proposals instead of the fictional version presented here.

    Please tell us which proposal suggests “Lowering sales tax by one percent and returning cash (people pay daily) as an end-of-year partial tax credit.”

    Hint: I’ve looked at the 2 bills introduced in 2016 and the 4 bills introduced this year. None says this.

    • Stewart Clark

      Kindly explain how the burden on those that are low and middle income and must commute will be mitigated. Please do not tell me these people should switch to electric cars unless you plan a subsidy for that switch and create an e-car that is functional during winter and mud season.

  • Willem Post

    China 12000 million CO2eq/y
    Vermont 8 million CO2eq/y
    Whole world 60000 million CO2eq/y, all sources, including energy related.

    China is the problem, not Vermont.

  • Willem Post

    Vermonters buy about $2 billion of NEW vehicles by “sending money out of state”

    Gee, I thought, that is how the US economy works.

    Vermont is good at maple syrup, a cottage activity.

    Michigan is good at building vehicles, a high tech, highly automated activity

  • Willem Post

    Here is the “first step” proposed a few months back.
    Scott is in re-election territory opposing new taxes, including carbon taxes, and almost every legislator knows it.

    Carbon Tax Impact On A Typical Vermont Family, as reported on VTDigger:
    – The carbon tax would impose a $10 per ton tax of carbon emitted in 2017, increasing to $100 per ton in 2027.
    – The carbon tax would generate about $100 million in state revenue in 2019 and about $520 million in 2027.
    – The carbon tax would be added to the fuel prices at gas stations and fuel oil/propane dealers. Drivers should expect a tax increase of 9-cent per gallon of gasoline in 2017, increasing to about 89 cents in 2027.
    – Homeowners, schools, hospitals, businesses, etc., should expect a tax increase of 58-cent tax per gallon of propane and $1.02 per gallon of heating oil and diesel fuel in 2027.
    – A typical household (two wage earners, two cars, in a free-standing house) would pay additional taxes in 2027 of about:
    – Some of the carbon tax extortion would be at the pump, some when the monthly fuel bills arrive, and some as higher prices of OTHER goods and services.

    Driving = $0.89/gal x 2 x 12000 miles/y x 1/(30 miles/gal) = $712/y
    Heating = $1.02/gal x 800 gal/y = $816/y
    Total carbon tax in 2027 = $1528/y
    Sales tax reduction 5/6 x 1400 = $233/y
    Net tax increase = $1295/y
    – The hypocritical sop of reducing the sales tax from 6 to 5 percent would save that household about $233 in sales taxes, for a net loss of $1295 in 2027. That means such households, the backbone of the Vermont economy, would have about $1300/y less to make ends meet.
    – Many of these households have had stagnant or declining, spendable real incomes (after taxes, fees, surcharges; other recurring expenses, etc.), plus dealing with a near-zero, real-growth Vermont economy, since 2000.
    – With less real income, and higher real prices for goods and services, they also would have to make their own energy efficiency improvements.
    http://watchdog.org/250281/carbon-tax-debate-vermont/

  • Willem Post

    Robert,
    The lifetime CO2 of EVs is about the same as of gas vehicles.
    A life-cycle assessment should cover four distinct phases of a vehicle’s life, and be based on driving, say 150,000 km (93,750 miles) during the 15 years of a vehicle’s life, using 10% ethanol/90% gasoline blend (E10), and a grid CO2 intensity of say 500 g CO2/kWh, or 1.10 lb CO2/kWh.

    1) Vehicle production – to assess embedded CO2

    2) In-use phase – to assess CO2 incurred during the driving

    3) Disposal at end-of-life

    4) Fuel production and delivery processes of electricity generation and gasoline production, depending on vehicle type.

    The embedded greenhouse gases of average vehicles, as a percent of the lifecycle total emissions, in metric ton, are shown in below table. See URL and click on press release.

    The table is in this article
    http://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/comparison-of-energy-efficiency-and-co2-of-gasoline-and-electric

    http://www.triplepundit.com/2011/06/full-life-cycle-assesment-electric-cars-compares-co2-impact-conventional-cars/

  • Tom Hughes

    Kudos to Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) and the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) for hosting an informative, thought-provoking evening. I was struck by how much the business case and the low-income case for carbon pricing are the same: more jobs, higher wages, and better health.

    We’ve seen the success of carbon pricing already through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which Republican Gov. Jim Douglas implemented and Gov. Scott’s administration is now strengthening. See today’s New York Times editorial for more information on RGGI’s health and economic benefits:

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/28/opinion/climate-change-states-trump.html?action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=opinion-c-col-left-region&region=opinion-c-col-left-region&WT.nav=opinion-c-col-left-region

    But RGGI only covers carbon pollution from the electric sector. Vermont will be a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous state when we extend carbon pollution pricing to the heating and transportation sectors.

    Thank you to Reps. Maslin and Copeland-Hanzas for helping lead the way.

  • Bruce Wilkie

    Bootleg coal-Jans’ idea. Is that what Vermont wants, Or do we want to succumb to the pipe dreams of the social engineers?

  • Cheryl Ganley

    Well that is fine and dandy if an extra $$$ isn’t going to make or break you, but most live paycheck to paycheck. When bills are due you don’t get to tell them “I’m waiting on my dividend check to pay you”. They want their money then or else they will start eviction proceeding, not deliver your fuel, repossess your car ect, ect…

  • Bruce Wilkie

    You are in a tiny minority. Most of the people I know worry about food on their table, not about some bogus social engineering experiment.

  • Spencer Putnam

    Clearly, a carbon tax needs to be structured very carefully to make sure it protects the people most likely to be affected by it. Before you decide to dismiss this idea without giving it serious thought, scroll down at least far enough to read Dan Hoxworth’s thoughtful reflections on how to do that. And rather than just voting carbon tax advocates out of office, engage with them to help shape this initiative, which could give our economy a real shot in the arm. 90% of the $2 billion we currently send out of state for energy could be circulating in our economy, benefiting us all.

  • bill_christian

    Local wood energy is now and will always be cheaper than coal smuggled in modest quantities from PA.