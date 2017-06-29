 

NRC: Vermont Yankee can send tainted water to Idaho

Jun. 29, 2017, 6:23 pm by Leave a Comment
Vermont Yankee 2010

The Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon.

VERNON – After a long deliberation, federal regulators have approved a proposal to ship 200,000 gallons of contaminated water from Vermont Yankee to a disposal site in Idaho.

The water is from plant operations and contains “low concentrations” of radioactivity, officials said.

But the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission had taken time to mull over several questions, including the extent to which truck drivers would be exposed to radioactivity as they hauled the water cross-country.

“In the end, we were provided with satisfactory answers,” NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan said.

Vermont Yankee is dealing with two kinds of contaminated liquid: “Intrusion water” is groundwater that’s been seeping into the plant’s turbine building, while “process” water is left over from plant operations.

Intrusion water has been getting the most attention, as Entergy has been working to plug leaks while also sending tanker trucks of the wastewater to a disposal site in Tennessee.

Joe Lynch, senior government affairs manager for plant owner Entergy, told a recent meeting of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel that managers are “still looking at opportunities to seal leakages in the lower part of the turbine building.”

Lynch said about 650 to 675 gallons of water is entering the building daily. That’s an improvement from rates that reached a few thousand gallons a day early last year, when the problem was at its worst.

Joe Lynch

Joe Lynch, government affairs manager for Entergy Vermont Yankee. File photo by Randolph T. Holhut/The Commons

“It’s showing that the efforts that we’ve made over the past year or so have (resulted in) a significant reduction in the intrusion rate,” Lynch said.

The Idaho proposal, on the other hand, has to do with process water that’s stored in a large reservoir called the torus. That tank includes water that’s been drained from the plant’s reactor pressure vessel.

The torus is large – it can hold up to 1.1 million gallons – and Entergy saw US Ecology’s facility near Grand View, Idaho, as an important backup disposal option for Vermont Yankee water.

That plan required federal action on two fronts. Entergy needed permission to pursue an “alternate disposal” plan, while US Ecology needed a regulatory exemption since it doesn’t have an NRC license.

The NRC granted both of those requests in letters issued to each company on June 20.

Federal regulators, who last year asked Entergy for more information on the water’s radioactivity, now have determined that expected radiation doses to truck drivers and US Ecology workers won’t add up to more than “a few millirem per year.”

The millirem, equal to one-thousandth of a rem, is a unit used to calculate radiation doses. For context, Sheehan said, “the average American is exposed to about 620 millirems of radiation each year from natural and manmade sources.”

The NRC also found that Entergy “has provided an adequate description of the waste to be disposed of and the proposed manner and conditions of waste disposal.” The water would be “solidified with clay” before disposal at US Ecology, documents show.

Entergy also has “committed to performing a representative sample prior to each shipment of water” to confirm levels of radioactivity, the NRC says.

Entergy and US Ecology submitted their regulatory requests in January 2016. It took until this spring for the NRC to issue an environmental determination on the matter, and more than 17 months passed before the commission OK’d the proposal.

But Sheehan said that’s not necessarily an unusual schedule.

“Our evaluations for license amendment requests typically take about a year,” he said. “This request also had some unique elements to it, including the (US Ecology) waiver issue and the need for calculations on the dose levels the truck drivers hauling the material to Idaho would receive.”

Filed Under: Energy Tagged With: , ,
Mike Faher

Mike Faher reports and writes for both VTDigger, and The Commons (Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Mike on Twitter @MikeFaher

Latest stories by Mike

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "NRC: Vermont Yankee can send tainted water to Idaho"