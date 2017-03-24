 

Paris negotiator: Climate change deal will hold up under GOP pressure

Mar. 24, 2017, 7:56 pm by Leave a Comment

The United States’ chief negotiator at the Paris climate agreement says the 2015 deal will last — even in the face of opposition from President Donald Trump.

The former U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern told a packed out crowd at the ECHO Center in Burlington that the Paris agreement he helped to broker “articulates very ambitious goals.”

Climate change, Stern said, is “a monumental challenge” the world must face.

The Paris accord will ultimately succeed, he said, because every country on Earth is a signatory to it, because each country determines for itself how to implement it, and because the United States can’t legally withdraw from it for another four years, Stern said.

The Paris Agreement was signed in December 2015 and is set to go into effect in 2020. It seeks to limit global warming to no more than two degrees celsius above what the Earth’s temperature was before the Industrial Revolution.

A number of actions likely to be taken by Trump and congressional Republicans threaten those aims, Stern said.

He predicted that vehicle emissions standards would be rolled back, utility sector rules would be weakened and regulations on the emission of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, would be eliminated.

Trump and the Republicans in Congress are also likely to eliminate a rule requiring the federal government to calculate the social costs (known as “negative externalities” in economic parlance) associated with every ton of carbon dioxide emissions. That figure currently amounts to $36 per ton, he said, and it is the cost that carbon-pricing schemes like a carbon tax are designed to offset.

Filed Under: Environment, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With:
Mike Polhamus

Mike Polhamus writes about energy and the environment for VTDigger. He formerly covered Teton County and the state of Wyoming for the Jackson Hole News & Guide, in Jackson, Wyoming. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Mike on Twitter @Mike_VTD

Latest stories by Mike

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Paris negotiator: Climate change deal will hold up under GOP pressure"