Paris negotiator: Climate change deal will hold up under GOP pressure

The United States’ chief negotiator at the Paris climate agreement says the 2015 deal will last — even in the face of opposition from President Donald Trump.

The former U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern told a packed out crowd at the ECHO Center in Burlington that the Paris agreement he helped to broker “articulates very ambitious goals.”

Climate change, Stern said, is “a monumental challenge” the world must face.

The Paris accord will ultimately succeed, he said, because every country on Earth is a signatory to it, because each country determines for itself how to implement it, and because the United States can’t legally withdraw from it for another four years, Stern said.

The Paris Agreement was signed in December 2015 and is set to go into effect in 2020. It seeks to limit global warming to no more than two degrees celsius above what the Earth’s temperature was before the Industrial Revolution.

A number of actions likely to be taken by Trump and congressional Republicans threaten those aims, Stern said.

He predicted that vehicle emissions standards would be rolled back, utility sector rules would be weakened and regulations on the emission of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, would be eliminated.

Trump and the Republicans in Congress are also likely to eliminate a rule requiring the federal government to calculate the social costs (known as “negative externalities” in economic parlance) associated with every ton of carbon dioxide emissions. That figure currently amounts to $36 per ton, he said, and it is the cost that carbon-pricing schemes like a carbon tax are designed to offset.