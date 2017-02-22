Frenier will retain seat in Vermont House - VTDigger
 

Frenier will retain seat in Vermont House

Feb. 22, 2017, 10:13 am by Leave a Comment
A much-anticipated legislative recount of an Orange County House race has been called off and Rep. Bob Frenier, a Republican from Chelsea, will retain his seat.

The recount came to an end Wednesday morning before it even started when it was discovered that a ballot bag from Chelsea had a different seal than it had following an earlier recount of the ballots at the county level in November.

The rules set by the House last week for the new recount stated that changes to the seal or ballot would throw off the recount process, and it would end with Frenier declared the winner.

Former Rep. Susan Hatch Davis, P-Washington, had challenged the election, petitioning the House to take up her cause, after a Superior Court judge rules in December she lost to Frenier by seven votes in the Orange-1 district.

Rep. Maida Townsend, D-South Burlington, the recount panel’s chair, was flanked by Republican Minority Leader Don Turner, R-Milton, and Rep. Robin Chesnut Tangerman, P-Middletown Springs, when she announced the news regarding the ballot bag and seal.

Townsend, Turner and Chesnut-Tangerman all agreed to declare the recount over and declare Frenier the election’s winner.

The House Government Operations Committee is expected to meet later this morning to present a resolution later today to the full House to affirm Frenier’s election as the state representative from the Orange-1 district.

Alan J. Keays

