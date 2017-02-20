Legitimacy of new net metering rules questioned - VTDigger

A new set of rules governing small-scale solar, wind and hydroelectric projects remains in flux after a meeting of the Legislature’s administrative rules committee where the chairman repeatedly questioned the Public Service Board’s authority to have put them into effect already.

Members of the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules decided Thursday to postpone any action on the rules for up to two weeks. Normally that committee reviews new rules before they take effect, but in this case — which legislators call highly unusual — they went into force Jan. 1.

Legislators must now see to it that the rules match up with what they intended, more than a month after their adoption.

The rules address the popular net metering program often used by homeowners, which has in recent years led to solar development that has dramatically outpaced legislators’ expectations.

The rules require many new solar projects to be built in places like gravel pits, brownfields and parking lots. This addresses what many municipalities wanted — fewer solar arrays in cow pastures — but is expected to increase the cost.

The rules also address the assets called renewable energy credits that represent the environmental attributes of power produced with wind, solar or hydro. Under the new rules, utilities will purchase most of the RECs that accompany net-metered power produced in Vermont. This will effectively increase the amount of electricity that is deemed renewable within the state but is also predicted to push rates up, especially if renewable development continues at the pace it has in recent years.

“It has to be a balancing act,” said Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, P-Middletown Springs, a member of the administrative rules panel. “It’s difficult to expand net metering while striving for lower cost. … I’m very sympathetic to the fact that (the Public Service Board) has those goals in tension that they need to reconcile.”

But besides the issue of whether the rules are in line with what lawmakers asked for — one standard the committee is supposed to use when reviewing them — some are questioning the board’s authority to adopt them.

The Legislature, in Act 99, directed the PSB in 2014 to draft rules for implementing a new net metering program and to deliver them for legislative review by Jan. 1, 2016, after a public hearing and comment process.

But Act 99 says that if the board “is unable to finally adopt the rules by July 1, 2016,” it could unilaterally put into effect a new program at the start of this year “if that order is followed by final adoption of rules for this program within a reasonable period.”

Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, chair of the committee that is now reviewing the rules, said the board’s authority to adopt them was supposed to be used only if the Legislature slowed down the process to the point that it couldn’t meet the Jan. 1, 2017, implementation date, when the existing rules expired.

But it was the board, not the Legislature, that caused the delay, he said.

“They’re all people of basically good faith, who kind of set the normal rules aside in order to streamline a particular problem, and instead of it moving through with less complications it has dragged through and been more complicated than it ever should have been,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said that authority was supposed to let the board adopt the rules once they’d been reviewed by the Legislature. Instead, the final draft wasn’t submitted to LCAR until 20 days after the rules took effect.

On Thursday he repeatedly questioned whether the PSB overstepped.

“In this rule are a substantial number of areas where the Legislature clearly delegated such authority to the Public Service Board,” he said. “And, in those rules are areas where the board may well have acted in the absence of legislative authority.”

But even some critics of the PSB’s actions say the board went through an extraordinarily thorough public process that included numerous hearings and revisions over years.

“We’ve been asking the Public Service Board to do a better job of public engagement, and that’s what they did here,” said Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury, a member of the administrative rules committee. “I understand why we are where we are.”

The board’s long delay resulted from a commendable effort to tailor the rules to the wishes of the general public, Sheldon said. The board’s rules in the end actually appear to have nearly satisfied many competing interests, she said.

“What we’re hearing from the majority (of people) is that the Public Service Board has done a really good job of balancing,” she said. “Not everybody’s happy, but most people really want to go forward with what’s been proposed.”

There are several policy areas where legislators say they wish they’d had the chance to make changes before the rules’ implementation.

The rules eliminate caps on how many may participate in net metering, for instance, but they also make net metering more expensive to develop. At the same time, the rules diminish the rates utilities pay net metering customers for their excess electricity.

MacDonald said the rules might unacceptably slow new renewable energy development. Sheldon said they might encourage new renewable energy development more than legislators or the public wants.

Both say they don’t feel they’ve had sufficient time to fully hash out the issues surrounding the rules.

MacDonald’s committee has no authority to amend the rules.

LCAR’s charge is quite limited: to review whether proposed rules fulfill legislative intent, whether the rules are arbitrary and capricious, and whether they came after sufficient public engagement. If rules fail to meet those standards, the committee can send them back for revision.

The full Legislature can change the rules, however. LCAR members on Thursday put off any decision on the rules for up to two weeks, to give other committees the opportunity to vet the rules and potentially amend them.

Chesnut-Tangerman said he’s inclined to approve the rules and to allow lawmakers, through new legislation, to tinker with them as they see fit. The rules and their aims are extremely complex, he said, and legislators wrote Act 99 in a way that would give them a full legislative session for review; the two-week delay that LCAR members instead agreed upon Thursday might not be enough.