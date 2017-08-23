Sandra Levine: Tools for an energy transformation

Commentary

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Sandra Levine, who is a senior attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation in Montpelier. 

From this summer’s sweltering heat in the usually cool Pacific Northwest, to the heat wave that grounded airplanes in Arizona, there is no question that the impacts of climate change are upon us. The recent draft of a federal climate change report that may never see a final form, shows that the northeastern United States will be hit hard. Here in Vermont, we already know that. We have seen a summer filled with nearly daily rainfall and downpours that wash out dirt roads almost on a weekly basis. All those washouts send polluting runoff downstream turning lakes and streams into mud baths.

While scientists confirm the severe impacts of climate change, our federal government takes action to roll back pollution rules and hide the science, eliminating any mention of climate change in federal reports. Ignoring the problem or calling it something different doesn’t make it go away. Lack of action places our climate, our health and our national security at risk.

Climate change is indeed a big problem. Sometimes it feels too big. And our actions feel too small. History will tell whether our actions — large and small — are as commensurate as they must be to the challenge. In the face of rollbacks, inaction and obstruction at the federal level, it is heartening to see that others are picking up some of the slack and that climate needs and economic reality are pushing good decisions elsewhere.

From the banking and finance sector, JPMorgan Chase recently announced its commitment to source 100 percent of its power needs from renewable energy by 2020. Putting its money where its mouth is, the company also committed to facilitate $200 billion in financing for clean energy by 2025. Beyond altruism, the company recognizes that these are good financial decisions.

For transportation, the ever-inventive Tesla Co. just put 30 of its lower cost electric cars into the hands of drivers. Already over 500,000 people have put down a deposit to get behind the wheel of one of these longer-range electric cars. Beyond Tesla, Volvo announced that all of its cars will be electric or hybrid by 2019. France announced it will have only electric vehicles by 2040, following Norway’s commitment to do the same by 2025 and India’s commitment by 2030. That’s a lot of people cutting their climate change emissions by more than half for getting around. It also shows that neither technology nor customer demand stands in the way of vastly improving vehicle efficiency, and cutting pollution. Standing up to federal rollbacks can avoid propping up gas guzzlers while the advancement of electric vehicles may soon make gasoline cars polluting relics of the past.

The sources of electric power for heating, cooling, charging our cars and gadgets are also changing. In just the past year, Vermont nearly doubled its already robust supply of solar power. Solar output in Vermont now nearly equals the largest single generator in Vermont, the McNeil Generating Station in Burlington. One example from Massachusetts shows that over 45 proposals were recently submitted in response to a request from utilities for cleaner, lower carbon energy supply. The request sought annual power totaling twice the amount used each year in Vermont. The responses included not only the expected new transmission to bring hydropower from Canada, but also large amounts of even lower carbon new wind and solar power from around the region as well. These responses show there is abundant supply — without gas pipelines or fossil fuels — to meet the region’s energy needs while reducing climate emissions.

Recommending action commensurate with the challenges of climate change is the task of Vermont’s newly formed Climate Action Commission. Sitting idly by or taking baby steps while others reap the benefits of the clean energy economy leaves Vermont an economic and environmental backwater. Vermont has abundant clean energy resources and world class energy efficiency. Let’s put them to work. Pricing carbon pollution puts Vermont on track. The path ahead for prosperity and affordability — and keeping a healthy Vermont for future generations — lies in committing to tackle climate change and kicking our fossil fuel habit. The tools are available. The time is now to put them to use.

  • jan van eck

    “Distortion of science” is a very polite way of phrasing it. Tip of the cap to you for your restraint.

  • John Freitag

    While a national carbon tax would likely be of benefit if well done, a stand alone Vermont carbon tax would not work no matter how hard and how many times it is pushed. Whether or not you support a stand alone Vermont carbon tax should be a question for all current legislators and a question for all who are running for election in 2018.

  • David Bell

    “Distortion of science to fit a narrative is a serious problem; we are ignoring it.”

    Much like Roy Spencer’s advocacy for intelligent Design (creationism 2.0) as a valid scientific theory.

    But science denial is invariably based on distortion, whether it is anti-vaxxer claims of AGW denial.

  • bill_christian

    NASA has more than 17,000 employees, and statistics tells us that a few will be kooks. Roy Spencer is very good at some things. But he is a kook. His view on climate change is not his only grave fundamental misunderstanding. He believes in the Theory of Intelligent Design rather than the Theory of Evolution. Many people have chosen to believe this because it seems necessary to re-enforce their very important religious beliefs. (But I disagree with that.) But the Theory of Evolution is the most profound scientific discovery of the last 150 years. It explains the origin of life and its utterly astonishing variety and quality. A person is free to reject this amazing new knowledge along with the God-like wisdom it bestows on us. It’s okay if it works for someone, but I find it sad, like when a person won’t go outside because their religion says the air is poison.

    • Don Dalton

      If you disagree with Dr. Spencer on specific points he has made in his book, then refute those specific points and show how he is wrong (it’s a short book.) We are not going to get into a discussion about his views on Intelligent Design, whatever those views are, and whatever his religious views are, because they have no bearing on the science of CO2.

      For starters, you can demonstrate to us how Dr. Spencer has a “grave fundamental misunderstanding” of climate change. Exactly what is he misunderstanding? If you say it, I expect that you can back it up.

  • John Freitag

    Bill,
    Thanks for the acknowledgement of the impracticability of a stand alone Vermont carbon tax. In regards to small but significant steps, on September 22 in Strafford, there will be the grand opening of one of the largest solar projects built to date in Vermont. This project could serve as a model for others as it is properly sited, (in this case on a re-mediated mine tailing pile), the renewable energy credits will be phased in over a 10 year period toward meeting Vermont’s renewable energy goals, and the project will also help with the plans of GMP for micro grids and electrical power resilience. Credit goes to visionary developer Dori Wolfe and her partners in the project. GMP and former DPS Commissioner Chris Recchia also deserve praise for their ability to respond to local concerns about traffic safety, infrastructure impact, and renewable energy credits

  • Anthony Redington

    Thanks Sandy and CLF for its leadership on climate change. With half of VT emissions tied to transportation–and related land use–clearly that is the neglected area of State and town policies. This amounts to more than gasoline pricing, though that is part of it. The VT urban areas are unworkable and unlikable mostly, our homeownership tax subsidies (State/federal) create “Vermont” sprawl, and just providing solo worker parking spaces for free is a $110 million drain on our economy. Finally, we suffer along with America a more than two decade decline in highway safety (we were once #1) and now have 20,000 excess deaths a year. A no-brainer cutting deaths and injuries and enabling walking and biking in built up areas–the roundabout (see AAA injury reduction initiative this year, AARP advocacy of replacing roundabouts, Geico, etc.). Tony Redington Burlington

  • David Bell

    This is like tobacco industry funded “science”; they admit people are smoking, then pretend everything we know about the effects of smoking are to be ignored; not because of evidence, but simply because they dislike the results of the research done.

    Science denial is not about creating an alternative theory for existing data that fits better than the theory currently accepted by every scientific institution of national or international standing.

    Much like his belief in Intelligent Design (creationism) is not based on evidence, but his religious conviction that the science cannot be right. In both cases, he makes a faith based argument against science, trying to knock down existing theory without offering anything that fits observable data.

    • Don Dalton

      Great job of avoiding the specifics concerning exactly what part of science is being denied!

      Let me give you the answers to the questions I asked:
      1) No
      2) No
      3) No and no
      4) No
      5) No

      There is a possibility that you, and others, refuse to consider: climate science is largely advocacy science, that is, science that looks for evidence to support a theory, rather than science that looks for what the evidence, as a whole, yields. A concrete example of this is Steele’s refutation of the Hughes 2017 paper, which I’ve referred to before: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/08/26/an-ecologists-plea-to-dr-terry-hughes-the-public-needs-robust-science-regards-coral-bleaching-not-fearmongering/

      Now, it’s my contention that you, and many others, won’t bother reading this because you don’t like the conclusion. So, who is being anti-science here? Who is hiding behind the consensus that “everyone” knows? Who is brave enough to look with fresh and unbiased eyes?

      • David Bell

        Don,

        As I pointed out, saying Spencer does not deny the fact CO2 levels are going up is irrelevant. He denies the effects this is having.

        The possibility you advocate would require thousands of researchers in dozens of

        different research institutions being involved in a decades long conspiracy without even a single one breaking the law of omerta: a possibility so improbable as to be barely worth consideration.

        Regardless, Anthony Watts is a college drop out turned blogger whose blog is bought and paid for by an industry that is financially dependent on ignoring climate science. Going by his blog is the equivalent of disregarding NASA because a conspiracy theorist has a blog claiming the moon landing was a hoax. Or ignoring every credible medical association because a religious site claims homosexuals are mentally unstable monsters. It requires a willful ignorance of credibility.

        Please tell me how doing this makes you brave.

  • Don Dalton

    But wait a minute– I’m not asking for proof of anyone’s beliefs, am I? I’m specifically asking for proof of “anti-science” on the part of scientists who disagree with the mainstream. This is the accusation constantly hurled– so, where is the evidence? My point is that there is virtually no evidence that any of the key scientists who argue against the consensus are “anti-science,” and since these scientists hold positions in universities, we should expect that they do in fact know about science– people like Lindzen, Curry, Christy, Spencer, Peter Ridd, Happer, and many others. It’s true that they don’t agree with the consensus; it is not true that they are anti-science. So my questioning is a way of testing whether people even know what they’re talking about– do they even understand the science? And … if these scientists aren’t anti-science (they are anti-consensus, yes: NOT anti-science) then what are their positions? Does anyone even know?

    Regarding research, you might be interested in the analysis of the Hughes 2017 paper of Great Barrier Reef bleaching due to global warming, and ask yourself, who is following the evidence? I’ve checked the references, so I already know the answer. I wonder how many others are curious enough to even look? https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/08/26/an-ecologists-plea-to-dr-terry-hughes-the-public-needs-robust-science-regards-coral-bleaching-not-fearmongering/

    • David Bell

      But wait, the site you just linked to is from a science denial website whose work is bought and paid for by the fossil fuel industry.

      For someone who claims no one can trust any medical association with even the most tangential tie to Big Pharma on vaccine safety due to conflict, how can you possibly claim this is a credible source?