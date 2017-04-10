Vermont legislative session may end early - VTDigger
 

Vermont legislative session may end early

Apr. 10, 2017, 5:45 am by Leave a Comment
Mitzi Johnson

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero. Photo by Erin Mansfield/VTDigger

Lawmakers are largely in agreement on the only must pass bill of any legislative session — the budget — and that means the session could end a week earlier than anticipated.

The Senate is looking to shut down morning committee hearings on Friday. And that’s another sign that the first half of the biennium is winding up.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says she would like to see lawmakers leave by end of the first week of May, “but you never know.”

It costs about $250,000 a week for lawmakers’ modest salaries, travel expenses, accommodations and meals. As is typical, this year the Legislature is budgeted for 18 weeks, putting the end date at May 13.

If the legislative session ends a week early, on May 6, that money could be carried over to the next fiscal year and used to pay for a special session in October.

Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe have said it’s possible a special session will be needed to address potential budget cuts from the federal government.

“We would love to save the week and the capacity in case we need it to come back, but we also have to get our job done for Vermonters,” Johnson said.

A joint rules committee formally sets the date for adjournment; no decision from the panel has yet been made.

Filed Under: Politics Tagged With: , ,
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder and editor of VTDigger.org and the executive director of the Vermont Journalism Trust. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont legislative session may end early"