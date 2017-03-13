State cancels Vermont Yankee hearing, accepts intervenors

VERNON – Because of the winter storm predicted for Tuesday, state officials have canceled a public hearing that day regarding the proposed sale of Vermont Yankee.

The Public Service Board’s hearing, which had been scheduled for 7 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School, has not yet been rescheduled.

Tuesday’s meeting would have been the first of two included in the board’s schedule for reviewing the shut-down nuclear plant’s sale to NorthStar Group Services.

The New York-based company has pledged to clean up most of the site by the end of 2030, decades faster than current owner Entergy had planned. But the deal cannot go through without approval by both the Public Service Board and the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

In addition to canceling Tuesday’s hearing, the Public Service Board on Monday decided to allow six entities to intervene in the state’s review of the Vermont Yankee sale.

They are the Conservation Law Foundation; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; Associated Industries of Vermont; the state Agency of Natural Resources; the state attorney general; and the town of Vernon’s Planning and Economic Development Commission.

All had filed motions to intervene prior to the March 1 deadline. The board’s decision brings the total number of intervenors to eight, as officials previously had accepted motions filed by Windham Regional Commission and the New England Coalition.

The board has not ruled on an intervention motion filed by the Elnu Abenaki Tribe.