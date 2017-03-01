Louras fundraising outstrips Rutland mayoral challengers

Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras holds a formidable fundraising advantage over his opponents at the start of the final week of a four-way battle for the city’s top elected office.

Campaign finance reports required to be filed late last week show Louras has raised $15,850, well ahead of the $4,100 raised by Michael Coppinger and the $4,030 brought in by Alderman David Allaire.

Kam Johnston, the fourth candidate, did not file a report. Candidates don’t need to file unless they raise or spend $500.

“This year is the first year I have activity fundraised because I believe that there is so much at stake in this election,” Louras said Monday. “There is recognition throughout the state of Vermont that this election is important, not just to Rutland, but to the entire state of Vermont.”

Coppinger, regarding the mayor’s fundraising lead, said, “Obviously, that’s the power of incumbency, to be able to raise money.”

Allaire had no comment Monday on his opponent’s fundraising advantage other than to say, “It seems like it is a considerable amount of money. I guess I’ll just refrain.”

Rutland has been in national headlines over the past year regarding refugee resettlement in the city, with Louras a strong supporter. Two Syrian families arrived in Rutland in January before President Donald Trump suspended the program by executive order shortly after taking office.

Louras said he doesn’t believe the election is a referendum on the refugee resettlement issue, which was hotly debated for several months in the city. Instead, Louras said he believes the election is about leadership and the need for the city to continue on the path it is headed.

“People throughout the state do not want to see our successes reversed,” he said.

Many of the contributors listed in Louras’ filing as giving more than $100 to his campaign are from outside Rutland.

Among the donors making the maximum contribution of $1,000 to Louras’ campaign were Jeffrey Shumlin, of Putney, brother of former Gov. Peter Shumlin, and Eric Miller, of Burlington, the former U.S. attorney for Vermont. David Wolk, Castleton University president, donated $250.

A breakdown of Louras’ report shows he received $12,995 from individual contributions of $100 or more and $2,855 in individual contributions of less than $100. He reported receiving 76 contributions, with 48 of those under $100. Included in his contributions, the filing states, are loans he made to his campaign totaling $2,650.

It’s not the most ever raised for a mayoral campaign in Rutland. In 2007, when six people ran, two candidates each spent close to $20,000 at this point in that race, about a week before the election.

Neither Louras nor Coppinger, who were both in that race, was in the top half of spenders in that contest. Louras, who went on to win his first term, spent about $6,000, and Coppinger had $4,000 in expenses with a week to go before the vote.

Louras, who is seeking a sixth two-year term, has reported spending only $5,242, about one-third of the money raised.

Expenses Louras listed in his latest campaign finance report included $3,003 to Catamount Radio in Rutland for advertising. He spent $800 for website development and $513 for yard signs, both from Green Screen Graphics in Rutland.

Allaire, a 19-year alderman who twice before challenged Louras for mayor, reported a total of 26 contributions, with 19 of those under $100.

Of the $4,030 raised, he has spent $2,601 so far. A total of $2,485 came from contributions over $100, and $1,545 from contributions under $100.

Allaire reported one contribution of $1,000, from Vermont Rail Systems. He received a $500 contribution from Rutland GOPAC, a Republican fundraising group, and $150 from state Rep. Doug Gage, R-Rutland.

For expenses, Allaire reported spending $723 with E&G Graphics for brochures and a total of $842 with Green Screen Graphics in Rutland for yard signs.

Coppinger, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, reported spending $3,797 so far of the $4,100 he has raised. He had a total of 15 contributions. He raised $3,350 from contributions of more than $100, and $750 from contributions under $100.

The biggest donor to his campaign is Joseph Frustaci, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Coppinger’s uncle, who gave $1,000. Bethany Stack, Coppinger’s campaign treasurer, contributed $600, and Coppinger himself has put in $450.

“All the money that I have received are either from family members or close friends,” Coppinger said. “I have not gotten anything from any major parties or other organizations.”

Among his largest reported expenses were $600 for advertising in the Rutland Herald newspaper and $583 to Green Screen Graphics for yard signs.

Coppinger did say he was surprised by one of the Allaire’s contributions, the $500 from Rutland GOPAC.

“I think one thing that we’ve kind of prided ourselves on in the city here is that there isn’t really any party affiliation for local seats. I guess that tradition is over,” he said.

Allaire, in the space on the campaign filing that allows a candidate to state a party affiliation, didn’t list anything. Louras and Coppinger also left that spot on the form blank. Allaire has served in the past as a Republican state representative from Rutland.

Johnston, who describes himself as “John Q. Public,” representing the interest of the silent majority, also ran for mayor two years ago. This year, in addition to mayor, he is running for alderman, a seat on the school board, and city assessor.

Voting takes place Tuesday.