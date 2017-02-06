Public hearing will check in with mental health workers - VTDigger
 

Public hearing will check in with mental health workers

Feb. 6, 2017, 2:03 pm by Leave a Comment

The Vermont Legislature will hold a joint hearing on the status of front-line workers at mental health facilities, including the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin.

The House Health Care Committee and Senate Health and Welfare Committee are holding the hearing Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 11 of the Statehouse in Montpelier.

The Vermont State Employees’ Association is organizing front-line workers from the Department of Mental Health, Department of Corrections, Department for Children and Families and the Vermont Veterans’ Home.

“It’s been widely acknowledged that our state is experiencing a crisis when it comes to the delivery of mental health services to Vermonters in need, and now lawmakers want to hear from front-line workers about what impact the crisis is having on you,” the union wrote in a flier.

Data from the Department of Mental Health show that involuntary hospitalizations of adults reached a record high in 2016. The Senate Judiciary Committee has been working on legislation to overturn the decision Kuligoski v. Brattleboro Retreat, which the department says is leading to some of the increased hospitalizations.

Filed Under: Health Care, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , ,
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: emansfield@vtdigger.org

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Public hearing will check in with mental health workers"