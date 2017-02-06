Bills seek to limit disposable plastic bags - VTDigger

The bill, H.105, is one of two intended to curb the use of disposable plastic bags. Another, H.88, would impose a 10-cent fee at the register on most disposable plastic bags.
Both bills contain exemptions that their sponsors say are meant to insulate small-business owners from unwanted effects. The ban would not apply to compostable bags or recycled paper bags, for instance, and the 10-cent fee wouldn’t apply to retailers that use fewer than 20,000 plastic bags each year.
Placing some sort of sanction on the use of plastic carryout bags is an easy way to meaningfully improve the environment, said legislators presenting the bills.
“This bill would just ban plastic bags and make us think of another way,” said Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney, who sponsored the bill banning plastic bags. “If we want to give our children a cleaner planet, this is one of the easiest things we can do.”
The fee bill’s sponsor said it’s about changing behavior.
“The purpose of this bill is to cut down on … the consumption of materials used for disposable bags, and (to) encourage people to use reusable carryout bags,” said Rep. Michael Yantachka, D-Charlotte. “We all have the experience of going into the store and remembering that the bags are in the car. This will give one more incentive to bring the bags in.”
Retailers say either bill will harm their business, even though they would keep 2 cents of the 10-cent fee and would, under the bag ban, be relieved of the expense of providing them for free.
“Retailers provide bags to consumers as a common courtesy,” said Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association. “If I’m a tourist walking into a store in downtown Vermont, as a tourist, if I’m spending $100, a common courtesy would be to provide (me) with a bag.”
“Banning bags would certainly force consumers to quickly rethink their shopping habits. However, we’re a state that hosts millions of tourists each year, and we need to take that into consideration,” Sigrist said.
Consumers, rather than retailers and grocers, should bear the responsibility of altering their shopping behavior, and legislators should concentrate on educating them instead of imposing mandates on businesses, Sigrist said.
Another fee, which businesses would have to collect and send to the state each month, Sigrist said, “is another line item retailers would need to manage.”
“It doesn’t seem like it’s that demanding, but it is,” she said. “It’s a lot of administrative work to manage each line item.”
At Beaudry’s Store in Huntington, customers can choose either plastic and paper bags, said Pat O’Brien, brother of the owner, but the store purchases only paper ones. The plastic bags come from customers who give their used bags to the store, he said.
“It’s Beaudry’s. It’s a different world out here,” he said.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Bills seek to limit disposable plastic bags"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
This means we will have to buy plastic bags to line the garbage can, pick up after the dog, and the thousands of other things that require a plastic bag.
The bags have gotten thinner recently. So now 2 bags are needed when one used to work. This is a bit like the low flow toilet idea. Now you have to flush twice.
Please protect us from the politicians and bureaucrats.