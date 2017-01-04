Gregory Dennis: What liberals don’t get about conservatives

"There is simply no other outlet of state news that compares. Your in-depth analysis is crucial for Vermonters to understand the ins and outs of decisions that impact our lives. Even when I'm on vacation, I still read the headlines to keep my pulse on what's happening in Vermont. Thanks for all of the long hours you put in, the head scratching, deadline sprints. We value what you all do."

– Kim Greenwood, Duxbury