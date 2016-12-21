AG confirms education board’s rule-making authority over private schools

State law not only enables and requires the SBE to make the rules, but also says it was the Legislature’s intent that the board do so.
“The Legislature has authorized the Board to adopt rules as necessary to fulfill its duties … as set forth herein, the draft proposed rule is authorized by and consistent with Vermont Statutes governing independent schools,” wrote chief assistant Vermont Attorney General Bill Griffin.
Griffin also references other provisions in Title 16 that support the direction the SBE has taken with the new protocols known as the Series 2200 draft rules.
Private schools, also called independent schools, that want to receive public tuition dollars have to be approved by the state board and renew that approval every five years.
The rules in question that guide the process haven’t been updated since 2001. In July, the State Board of Education approved draft rules written by the Agency of Education.
Under the proposed rules, private schools that receive public tuition money would have to provide special education services in all categories, be accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges or the Office of Overseas Schools, be more open with financial documentation and offer open enrollment.
An attorney representing the Vermont Independent Schools Association, a group that advocates for private schools, argued that the SBE doesn’t have the authority to implement these rules without legislative changes. Mill Moore, executive director of VISA, declined an interview until he can consult the association’s attorney.
Bennington lawmakers Sens. Brian Campion and Dick Sears, both Democrats, said they are going to offer legislation in the 2017 session to strip the board of rule-making authority over private schools.
Campion said the board “misstepped” and argued that it was working outside the scope of the Legislature’s intent.
Both lawmakers hail from a part of the state where a number of towns pay tuition for students to attend private schools.
A misunderstanding of one of the rules caused a number of private school officials to believe they had to act in all ways like a public school. They believed that they would only be allowed to hire licensed teachers and would have to abandon boards of trustees.
Since they discovered that some educators were misinterpreting they law, the SBE has made numerous public announcements explaining that the rule only applies to national and local health and safety regulations.
The most controversial parts of the draft rules around financial documentation, special education services, open enrollment and to “comply with state and federal laws applicable to public schools, including those requiring a safe and healthy learning environment” are all supported by statute, according to the letter.
“Nothing in the draft proposed Series 2200 rules is inconsistent with this statutory framework,” Griffin wrote.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
“Under the proposed rules, private schools that receive public tuition money would have to provide special education services in all categories,…”
Director Mathis: Must all traditional public schools adhere to the same requirement?…. provide education services in ALL categories?
Yes. Whether public or private, a school must serve all categories of handicapped children else you have a civil rights violation. The part that gets confusing is this does not mean you have to employ licensed staff in all categories. Basically, the school has to develop a plan to serve handicapped children which may include arrangements with private providers, shared SU staff, consultants, etc. The cost is borne by the home district. This is basically the current system. What it means is you can’t deny admission based on not being able/ willing to serve handicapped children.
I doubt that Campion and Sears will find much support given the current legislatures far left makeup. Private and independent schools are a threat to the education establishment, they will not stop until the private schools are brought down to the lowest common denominator: AKA dumbed down. The solution for the privates is to stop taking tuitioned students. Free from government shackles, they can offer what many are looking for. Some will probably fail, schools that market a challenging and disciplined curriculum to non residents will thrive.