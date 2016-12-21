 

AG confirms education board’s rule-making authority over private schools

Dec. 21, 2016, 11:00 am by 9 Comments
Bill Sorrell

Vermont Attorney General Bill Sorrell. Photo by Roger Crowley/VTDigger

In a detailed three-page letter the Vermont Attorney General says that the State Board of Education has the authority to promulgate rules concerning private schools in Vermont.

State law not only enables and requires the SBE to make the rules, but also says it was the Legislature’s intent that the board do so.

“The Legislature has authorized the Board to adopt rules as necessary to fulfill its duties … as set forth herein, the draft proposed rule is authorized by and consistent with Vermont Statutes governing independent schools,” wrote chief assistant Vermont Attorney General Bill Griffin.

Griffin also references other provisions in Title 16 that support the direction the SBE has taken with the new protocols known as the Series 2200 draft rules.

Private schools, also called independent schools, that want to receive public tuition dollars have to be approved by the state board and renew that approval every five years.

The rules in question that guide the process haven’t been updated since 2001. In July, the State Board of Education approved draft rules written by the Agency of Education.

Under the proposed rules, private schools that receive public tuition money would have to provide special education services in all categories, be accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges or the Office of Overseas Schools, be more open with financial documentation and offer open enrollment.

An attorney representing the Vermont Independent Schools Association, a group that advocates for private schools, argued that the SBE doesn’t have the authority to implement these rules without legislative changes. Mill Moore, executive director of VISA, declined an interview until he can consult the association’s attorney.

Bennington lawmakers Sens. Brian Campion and Dick Sears, both Democrats, said they are going to offer legislation in the 2017 session to strip the board of rule-making authority over private schools.

Campion said the board “misstepped” and argued that it was working outside the scope of the Legislature’s intent.

Both lawmakers hail from a part of the state where a number of towns pay tuition for students to attend private schools.

A misunderstanding of one of the rules caused a number of private school officials to believe they had to act in all ways like a public school. They believed that they would only be allowed to hire licensed teachers and would have to abandon boards of trustees.

Since they discovered that some educators were misinterpreting they law, the SBE has made numerous public announcements explaining that the rule only applies to national and local health and safety regulations.

The most controversial parts of the draft rules around financial documentation, special education services, open enrollment and to “comply with state and federal laws applicable to public schools, including those requiring a safe and healthy learning environment” are all supported by statute, according to the letter.

“Nothing in the draft proposed Series 2200 rules is inconsistent with this statutory framework,” Griffin wrote.

Tiffany Danitz Pache

Tiffany Danitz Pache is VTDigger's education reporter. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Tiffany Danitz on Twitter @tpache

Latest stories by Tiffany Danitz

Jamie Carter
18 hours 56 minutes ago
“Since uncovering this confusion, the SBE has made numerous public announcements that the rule only applies to national and local health and safety regulations.” The real issue here is the SBE has made an annoucement but not changed the written document. If they would like to move past this confusion they should spell it out in writing what is and isn’t going to be required. Is teacher licensing going to be required or not… Without spelling it out in detail the SBE has an issue, mainly because they lack trust and respect from the general public due in large part… Read more »
Jay Eshelman
17 hours 9 minutes ago
Unless and until Vermont voters elect legislators and a governor who are willing to return education power to local districts and parents, all of this haranguing will be for naught. The SBoE will do whatever it pleases as it translates the language of Act 46 to suit its now not so hidden intent. Meanwhile, Vermont’s school enrollments and academic performance will continue to decline and property taxes will continue to increase to satiate the education monopoly’s unfettered appetite for power and money under the guise of ‘serving the children’. Translation: Act 46 is a ‘cookbook’ of sorts. And it “really… Read more »
Bill Mathis
15 hours 57 minutes ago
Jamie Carter raises a fair point. The independent schools representatives are providing draft language on the rules revision. Hopefully by early January, we will have their suggestions. The rules will then be reviewed again before going to ICAR. (1)We have repeatedly said that teacher licensing applies only to special ed , (2)these rules do not expand or restrict tuitioning (choice) in any fashion. (3) It is state law (not the SBE) that requires “financial capacity.” Our joint working group is working on this and we think we may have viable solutions. In any case, formal hearings must be held before… Read more »
Jay Eshelman
12 hours 12 minutes ago

“Under the proposed rules, private schools that receive public tuition money would have to provide special education services in all categories,…”

Director Mathis: Must all traditional public schools adhere to the same requirement?…. provide education services in ALL categories?

Bill Mathis
48 minutes 11 seconds ago

Yes. Whether public or private, a school must serve all categories of handicapped children else you have a civil rights violation. The part that gets confusing is this does not mean you have to employ licensed staff in all categories. Basically, the school has to develop a plan to serve handicapped children which may include arrangements with private providers, shared SU staff, consultants, etc. The cost is borne by the home district. This is basically the current system. What it means is you can’t deny admission based on not being able/ willing to serve handicapped children.

Matt Young
11 hours 12 minutes ago
Mr. Mathis, if our small independent schools are forced out of business due to financial pressures from the new regulations, it WILL affect school choice. If you are truly concerned about the “financial capacity” of independent schools perhaps tuition should follow a child if they attend a public OR independent school, this certainly would strengthen the “financial capacity” of said schools. I’m not sure if you are familiar with our experiences with the “licensed” folks at Lyndon town school, for your convenience… http://ethanallen.org/this-familys-story-is-why-school-choice-must-be-a-right/ Mr. Mathis, The public hearings held on the proposed regulations were very well attended… by the public.… Read more »
Bill Mathis
16 minutes 48 seconds ago
Mr. Young: This comment gets the gong. When people start inferring what others are thinking and what motivates them, things get on shaky ground, people end up making mistakes and emotions get worked-up. The legitimate part of your question. The working group of headmasters and SBE members is giving close attention to the cost questions with a particular eye on small schools. We have some good ideas but they are not ready for prime time. Regardless of the public -private question, we have declining enrollment and high costs. This brings pressure on all schools, faculties and staffs. Regardless of the… Read more »
Gary Murdock
18 hours 34 minutes ago

I doubt that Campion and Sears will find much support given the current legislatures far left makeup. Private and independent schools are a threat to the education establishment, they will not stop until the private schools are brought down to the lowest common denominator: AKA dumbed down. The solution for the privates is to stop taking tuitioned students. Free from government shackles, they can offer what many are looking for. Some will probably fail, schools that market a challenging and disciplined curriculum to non residents will thrive.

David C.Austin
10 hours 7 minutes ago
While I certainly respect Mr. Sorrell, his opinion is just that- an opinion. Until the matter is adjudicated it will remain so. The particular issue here is the effect the Board’s position will have on the educational opportunities afforded Vermont students. The larger issue is whether or not it is appropriate for a non-elected body to be vested with the authority to enact what essentially amounts to be legislation. The Board as a whole, and some of its individual members exhibit a certain level of bias against private schools. The Board’s priority should be the students, not the NEA, not… Read more »
