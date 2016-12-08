Senators propose limiting powers, role of state education board - VTDigger

They say they will offer legislation to shift the Agency of Education into the rulemaking role and give the governor more leeway in choosing an education secretary.
“People can call the governor for a lack of health care or over issues of transportation. They should also have a direct line on education issues,” Campion said. He said the state board has “misstepped” regarding its proposed rules on private schools and public funding.
The senators, both Democrats, represent a part of the state where some towns pay tuition for students to attend private schools. In a news release, Sears and Campion said their proposal was provoked by the state board’s planned changes in requirements for private schools that want to receive public dollars.
“What concerns me the most about the proposed rules is that many of these issues have been discussed and debated by our elected officials in the past, and we as legislators have declined to act in this manner,” Sears said. “To me that says the Legislature has not given the board the authority to adopt these rules, which would make dramatic changes to a system of education that our communities have enjoyed for well over 100 years.”
Private schools seeking to receive public tuition money would be required to share more financial data with the state, accept any student and provide special education to any student needing it.
But Stephan Morse, chair of the state board, has pointed out major misunderstandings about what the proposed rules would demand. He addressed that in a letter Nov. 29 and at meetings Tuesday in St. Johnsbury.
Some in the private school community read the rules to say they would have to employ only licensed teachers and meet the same requirements as public schools. In particular, many were alarmed by a rule titled “Meeting all Federal and State Laws and Rules Applicable to Public Schools.” The state board says that was meant only to have schools comply with health and safety laws, fire codes, fingerprint background checks and mandatory reporting of abuse.
Board member William Mathis, who attended meetings Tuesday with private school officials, said many of the disagreements about the new rules had been worked out, at least conceptually. “The question of teacher licensing has been resolved, the requirements for safety have been agreed to, as well as a number of other points,” he said.
Campion said that’s not exactly what he heard. Officials with Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester agreed they had a productive conversation with the state board Tuesday, Campion said, but told him they were “not yet near an agreement” on the proposed rules.
Sears said Burr and Burton administrators had told him and Campion last week that the school would be forced to get rid of its board and act in all ways like a public school under the proposed rules.
“We put (the news release) out there because we believed at the time from a meeting last week that we had with Burr and Burton … and this is what we were told at that meeting,” Sears said.
The 10 members of the state board are appointed by the governor and approved by the Senate. They serve six-year terms.
Campion and Sears say an appointed body should not be able to impose such rules.
Their proposal would ensure accountability to Vermonters, according to Campion. “Rulemaking should be with the Agency of Education. That is where it belongs,” he said.
But Morse said the draft rules were written by the agency. “The agency was very much involved in drafting these proposed rules,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for both of these senators, but I don’t understand where they are coming from, and I didn’t hear from them in advance of the news release.”
According to Morse’s Nov. 29 letter, the Legislature in 1981 gave the state board authority and responsibility to adopt rules to approve and govern private schools.
Campion said accountability to Vermonters also requires that the governor have more freedom to choose the education secretary.
In 2013, the secretary became a Cabinet position appointed by and accountable to the governor. Before that, a commissioner of education was hired by and worked for the state board.
Current law requires the board to provide up to three names to the governor to be considered for the secretary post. If the governor doesn’t like any of the names on the list, he or she can go back to the board as often as necessary and request more, according to Campion.
He said this legislation would streamline the process by giving the governor direct control over the process. “All we are really saying is you can skip a few steps and you can appoint who you like,” Campion said.
Rep. David Sharpe, D-Bristol, chair of the House Education Committee, worries this move would further politicize education. “I think we should try to move education out of the political realm as much as possible,” he said. “The education of our children should be a nonpartisan effort, and I am very concerned about the education system being politicized any more than it already is.”
Gov.-elect Phil Scott’s spokesperson, Ethan Latour, said Scott would be open to hearing what other lawmakers think about the idea.
“Frankly, it would be interesting to see the conversation play out and see what other stakeholders have to say about it,” Latour said.
They took action because the legislature knows the problems, and has not acted. Its been a problem for years.
One of the first things any good school teaches young children is; “look both ways before crossing the street.”
What I make of it is that you admit to discriminating against students with special needs.
Arthur Hamlin, you couldn’t be more wrong. You said yourself that you removed your child from the public school. THEY COULDNT SERVE YOUR CHILD. So were they discriminating?
Is it perhaps time to look at eliminating the state board of education altogether?
“Campion and Sears say an appointed body should not be able to impose such rules.” This has been the problem with State Agencies all along. These few hid behind closed doors and the public has no direct say in their approval or dismissing, yes there is a process but that process takes a very long time period and by the time its over the damage is done.
More power to Sears and Campion , its long overdue.
I agree with David. The Board of Education seems to have their own agenda. Not only the rules for private schools but the incredibly long list of rules for alternative governance for school districts and their own interpretation of legislative intent. And yes, members are still politically appointed, not elected, so they do not represent the people of Vermont. Too much power to so few people. We need to get education back to local communities who know and care deeply for their children’s education.
For over twenty years Supt. William Mathis PhD has had three main goals: 1. more money for public education (he was the architect of the Brigham case that led to Act 60) 2. less accountability (he was outspokenly opposed to NCLB and any kind of “high stakes testing”) 3. diminish parental choice (what do they know?). He and his State Board allies have seriously overreached with this latest attempt to force independent schools into becoming captive public schools, and it’s gratifying to see the backlash.
I can’t believe that I actually agree with something John McClaughry is saying, there is a first for everything!
This comment reminds me of H.L. Mecken’s ” The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule”
We will never fix education in Vermont, until we recognize that the standard is preparing kids for college — and that only about 20% actually graduate from college (we don’t have good numbers on this because the state doesn’t track it), but the 20% number, which is commonly used, actually means we have an 80% failure rate. Think about it. — We need to turn the entire system upside down and clean it out.
Any time an organization claims they don’t track a certain statistic, it’s because it doesn’t fit the narrative they push to the public. Similar to why the military claims they don’t track how pregnancies affect readiness.
The Board should learn how to do homework before purporting to fix schools.
I wonder if Dick and Brian will then try to change the United States Constitution to further discriminate against disabled people. The “Separate but Equal” clause of the 14th amendment was clarified by the supreme court in 1954 to allow equal access for all into the same schools. This was further reiterated by Congress in 1964. If schools are going accept public monies they must have an enrollment policy that does not limit the ability of any student to enroll based upon any disability, or race, creed, color, national origin, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Bigot is too hard of a word. I would prefer misinformed or pandering. HB2 in North Carolina crept up to become law by starting with change for the greater good. Yes, school choice is a good thing, but is it worth violating a person constitutional rights. What is wrong with cleaning up some of the carnage it creates for those are disabled?
I am not certain as to whom or what you infer that Sen. Sears and Sen. Campion are pandering to. But I do know that pandering would be an apt description regarding the relationship between the Board and the NEA. Morse, Mathis, et al are idealogues. Vesting a non-elected, non-accountable board with this kind of authority is inappropriate. This Board is a detriment to the educational opportunity afforded all Vermont students, disabled or not.
It’s simple: the threatened hegemony of the national teachers’ union continues its predatory goal of eliminating all forms of education that it does not control. The real battle at hand is not about helping the greatest number of students find the greatest level of success. It’s about union control, and as a Democrat, it greatly pains me to say it.
I would encourage you to review the rule changes again. There are some union issues, but a large part of the rules changes deal with better protecting children with disabilities. The ironic part is the taxpayer foots the bill for the changes not the independent schools. The schools would not have to pay a dime to accept children with special needs.
Sadly these laws and acts were passed because public education was discriminating against students. If they were repealed I have know doubt the public schools would engage in the same practices Dick and Brian are advocating to keep.
Would you say the same for every after school program by a third party entity that accepts in part taxpayer dollars?
Or the subcontracted construction firm that plows the school yard must be under the same umbrella?
All employers must abide by the American Disability Act (ADA). Public Schools must abide by ADA and the Individual Disability Education Act (IDEA). Dick and Brian are against IDEA.
But if a family wants to place their child, who has been identified as learning disabled, into an independent school with different methodologies, and the LEA does not agree, it is the district that is discriminating against the student, not the independent school.
Julie, they don’t have to be “learning disabled” to be in special education. If the LEA doesn’t recommend a particular school because they know the school doesn’t provide any special education services the child needs it’s still the independent school that is discriminating. In my experience when we had to remove one of my children from public school, we contacted more than one independent schools and were told in so many words, they don’t take students with special needs.
Do not give those elites any more regulatory power!
Rep. David Sharpe, D-Bristol, chair of the House Education Committee, worries this move would further politicize education. “I think we should try to move education out of the political realm as much as possible,” he said. “The education of our children should be a nonpartisan effort, and I am very concerned about the education system being politicized any more than it already is.” This fellow speaks with a forked tongue. He has done more to politicize public education in Vermont than anyone I can remember in my lifetime.