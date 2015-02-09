 

Federal regulators won’t investigate Green Mountain Power for alleged deceptive marketing practices

Feb. 9, 2015, 7:14 pm by 31 Comments
More than 50 people took a Green Mountain Power tour of Kingdom Community Wind project, Vermont’s largest capacity renewable energy project on Wednesday, July 3, 2013. Photo by Andrew Stein/VTDigger

The Federal Trade Commission will not investigate allegations of deceptive trade practices by Green Mountain Power, but urged Vermont’s largest utility to be more clear about how it advertises renewable electricity in the future, according to a letter sent to the company last week.

A September complaint by the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic at Vermont Law School cites more than a dozen examples where they say Green Mountain Power told customers electricity from wind and solar projects was “renewable” when it had sold the legal rights to make the claim.

The utility sells renewable energy credits, or RECs, which represent the environmental attributes of the power, to out-of-state power supplies for nearly all its renewable energy generated in Vermont with the exception of hydropower. Much of the money, totaling $30 million for Green Mountain Power, is used to reduce rates.

The law clinic said Green Mountain Power told customers much of this power was renewable when the RECs were sold. The clinic said this was a deceptive trade practice.

The utility denies the allegations, arguing the claims about the Kingdom Community Wind farm in Lowell, for example, were made before the project was built. Green Mountain Power is a regulated monopoly and does not have an incentive to market its power, it said in an Oct. 14 letter responding to the petition.

The FTC letter states, however, that utilities must be clear about how they will market their power during the siting, construction and operation of energy generation projects. It also said even retail customers who don’t choose their utility may want to change their consumption habits based on their electricity.

“Although no findings have been made that these claims violate the law, we urge GMP in the future to prevent any confusion by clearly communicating the implications of its REC sales for Vermont customers and REC purchases,” the letter states.

Kevin Jones, a professor of energy technology and policy at Vermont Law School, who was involved in the complaint, said the letter was a victory for transparency.

“I honestly believe that Vermonters care about climate change — and support paying more money for electricity that is cleaner,” he said. “I think this is a good step forward for there to be more transparency for the Vermont consumer.”

Though the commission decided not to open an investigation into the utility’s marketing practices, it said previous “unqualified claims” about the power it sells to customers “raise concerns” about its so-called “Green Guides,” which are used to regulate environmental claims about certain products. The FTC’s enforcement division reserves the right to take further action if necessary, the letter states.

“I’m happy with this because I think they put GMP on notice. I think they put all of Vermont’s utilities on notice. Anyone that makes misleading statement in the future won’t have the types of excuses that GMP is making here,” he said.

Kristin Carlson, of Green Mountain Power, said the utility was pleased the commission did not open an investigation. She said the letter indicated the FTC “rejected” the clinic’s claims as “meritless.”

The company posts a chart of its power supply portfolio on its website, before and after the sale of RECs. However, Carlson said the company will continue to work hard to communicate regularly and effectively with customers about its power.

“We always want to be clear and open to customers,” she said. “To the extent that the FTC is offering us areas where we can improve, we appreciate that.”


John Herrick

John Herrick joined VTDigger in June 2013 as an intern working on the searchable campaign finance database and is now VTDigger's energy and environment reporter. He graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow John on Twitter @herrickjohnny

Latest stories by John

Kevin Jones
1 year 10 months ago
It is almost unbelievable that Kristin Carlson and GMP would try to suggest that the FTC “rejected” our petition on their false renewable energy claim as “meritless. Neither of those words show up in the detailed letter to GMP’s attorneys. This is another misleading PR attempt by the states largest monopoly electric provider. In fact the first two sentences in the FTC letter to GMP’s attorney’s states: “This letter communicates the Federal Trade Commissions (FTC) staff’s concerns with statements your client, Green Mountain Power Corporation (GMP), made to the public about the renewable energy generation facilities it operates. As detailed… Read more »
Peter Yankowski
1 year 10 months ago
So here we have Vermont’s largest electric light company (aka the “Spin machine” according to Kevin Jones) doing its best to keep consumers in the dark. Don’t you love the irony………the electric light company working to keep the people in the dark. Must be part of the plan to conserve energy. The most amazing thing is that GMP actually believes that the people are totally clueless. You know what, GMP is probably correct, otherwise they along with Shumlin, Klein, VPRIG, etal would be unable to continue peddling their thought challenged 90% renewable energy plan. So, if Kristin Carlson doesn’t want… Read more »
Darryl Smith
1 year 10 months ago

Don’t worry about Kristin, I’m sure propagandist pays far more than a newsreader, she’s not going back to that gig.

David Dempsey
1 year 10 months ago
If Kristin was still the reporter that I watched on “You Can Quote Me” hammer Mary Powell about the savings GMP promised if the merger with CVPS was approved. She asked her 3 or 4 times if the savings would keep the rates from going up After Mary dodged the question each time by answering with long diatribes that had nothing to do with the question. Undaunted, persistance finally got Mary to admit the rates would go up, but not as much as they would without the merger. I wonder how they were going to calculate that savings? Now Kristin… Read more »
Willem Post
1 year 10 months ago
Kevin, “If they want Vermonters to believe they are providing them with renewable energy from wind and solar facilities then they should not sell the RECs to Massachusetts and Connecticut customers.” What GMP should say, it is destroying Vermont’s ridge lines so Connecticut and Massachusetts utilities can claim they sell renewable energy to THEIR ratepayers. GMP forfeited that claim for ITS ratepayers, as it sold the Lowell RECs to MA and CT. This reduced GMPs operating cost, improved its net profit, but likely did not result in a measurable rate decrease for ratepayers. GMP CAN claim Lowell physically reduced New… Read more »
John Greenberg
1 year 10 months ago

Willem,

“This reduced GMPs operating cost, improved its net profit ….” These 2 statements are not at all equivalent for a regulated utility.

RECs DID reduce GMP’s costs, but for them to have “improved its net profit,” they must have been allocated to shareholders rather than to ratepayers. Can you substantiate your claim?

Willem Post
1 year 10 months ago

John,

No one is allocating profits, or anything else, to shareholders, because shareholders already own the whole company.

John Greenberg
1 year 10 months ago
Willem: “No one is allocating profits, or anything else, to shareholders, because shareholders already own the whole company.” Of course, they do. But that’s not the point. In rate cases for regulated utilities, one of the PSB’s responsibilities is to allocate expenses to either the owners of the company (shareholders) or to the company’s customers (ratepayers). So, the question here is whether the savings from selling RECs are allocated to GMP’s customers — aka ratepayers — which would effectively cause rates to be lower than they would have been without the sales — or whether they are allocated to shareholders.… Read more »
Willem Post
1 year 10 months ago

John,

I think the PSB does not tell GMP to deduct 100% of the REC revenues from the rate base used for rate increases.

It likely will let GMP decide that how much of it too rate base and how much to profits.

Many plusses and minuses affect the rate base. RECs, being such a small part of GMPs overall energy cost, would be a very minor deduction of the rate base (which is a very large number), whereas it would be a major impact on profits (which is a much smaller number).

John Greenberg
1 year 10 months ago
Willem: “I think the PSB does not tell GMP to deduct 100% of the REC revenues from the rate base used for rate increases.” You think? Or you know? As I read your reply, what you seem to be really saying is that you have no evidence, – just a prejudgment (or hunch) about the way the PSB will handle this. As I recall, GMP first got in trouble with the issue of false advertising over the Searsburg wind project, where they were selling the RECs (or something like them) to a 3rd party in MA and still claiming that… Read more »
John Greenberg
1 year 10 months ago
Willem: I finally got around to reading GMP’s response to the Vermont Law School complaint to the FTC: http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1658477-gmp-response-to-ftc-10-14-2014.html, which answers the questions I raised about the allocation of the RECs GMP sells to out-of-state parties. The letter quite clearly indicates that the proceeds from the sale of RECs go to Vermont ratepayers, not GMP shareholders. This would indicate – despite your statements above – that NONE of the proceeds are contributing (directly) to GMP’s bottom line. Specifically, the letter says, on page 3: “Like all other Vermont utilities, GMP sells the RECs from a number of its renewable generation… Read more »
Kevin Jones
1 year 10 months ago
John it is unlikely that SPEED Resources reduce the utilities net costs even with the REC sales. The REC revenues are generally not enough to offset the total cost of SPEED resources and thus they likely even after REC sales had a negative impact on rates. Other than Vermont, almost every other state with a renewable program is using them to reduce emissions. Because of the REC sales Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions rise and the net cost of the SPEED resources is likely to be higher than market alternatives. Hmmm….. higher GHG emissions and higher rates…. now what is the… Read more »
John Greenberg
1 year 10 months ago
Kevin, Assuming I understand your point, you’re addressing a different issue from the one I’ve been discussing with Willem. Your point is that power from renewable sources costs more than the current ISO-NE average market price, and that the sale of RECs only provides a partial offset. In other words, even net of the proceeds received from selling RECs, the power from wind and solar projects built in Vermont costs more than average wholesale prices. To my knowledge, that is correct. My point was different and was directly responsive to Willem’s erroneous allegation that selling RECs contributes to utility profits.… Read more »
Richard Ratico
1 year 10 months ago

Kevin,

“Because of the REC sales Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions rise”

Please present evidence of this. Greenhouse gases are a physical reality, not a paper construct. In theory they can be measured with the appropriate instruments. Has anyone done so?

I’ve no chops as a lawyer, economist or utility analyst. Perhaps that’s why I find these RECs so confusing. In this I sense I’ve lots of company.

I do see your point concerning conflicting energy legislation among the NE states and agree something should be done. I just hope this is one aspect of the discussion we can quickly eliminate.

Thanks for your work!

Don Peterson
1 year 10 months ago

John: thank you for reminding us that Vermonts Renewable energy initiative is nothing more than another field full of plywood cow cutouts made to look like a farm……

walter moses
1 year 10 months ago

I can tell you positively they are not plywood, those cows and barns and tractors are made of nerf.

Willem Post
1 year 10 months ago

Don,

Vermont’s RE is an expensive Potemkin effort; smoke and mirrors with near -zero impact on global warming, but a major headwind for Vermont’s economy.

The absurdity of it all is unreal. It reminds me of quacks peddling useless remedies.

The real victims are the marginal houesholds that see their costs increasing and can least afford it.

But the Dems will come to their rescue with more social programs that sap their dignity, paid by means of additional payroll and income taxes.

Annette Smith
1 year 10 months ago

John, would you also please post GMP’s Oct. 14 letter to the FTC.

Annette Smith
1 year 10 months ago
Thank you for posting all the relevant letters. One of the responses that GMP made in its letter and also in its response to the FTC letter is that some of the allegations about renewable claims were before the Lowell wind project was permitted and it was not known if there would be a market for the RECs. This video from Nov. 2009 http://youtu.be/yBNDi8k6O10 precedes any of the thirteen points noted in the original complaint. It shows Robert Dostis answering the question about whether or not GMP intended to sell the RECs, and he clearly says yes. GMP is trying… Read more »
0
 | 
0
  Reply   Hide Replies ∧
Todd Spayth
1 year 10 months ago

If you choose to pay more to your utility for “renewable” energy and that money is actually used for that purpose AND you have electric service, then does it really matter [on paper] where it comes from?
If GMP was taking money for an initiative that they did not undertake, then that would be a problem.

Peter Yankowski
1 year 10 months ago
So here we have Vermont’s largest electric light company (aka the “Spin machine” according to Kevin Jones) doing its best to keep consumers in the dark. Don’t you love the irony………the electric light company working to keep the people in the dark. Must be part of the plan to conserve energy. The most amazing thing is that GMP actually believes that the people are totally clueless. You know what, GMP is probably correct, otherwise they along with Shumlin, Klein, VPRIG, etal would be unable to continue peddling their thought challenged 90% renewable energy plan. So, if Kristin Carlson doesn’t want… Read more »
Willem Post
1 year 10 months ago

Peter,

The healthcare gurus use the same gruberesque spin tactics when they had their informational meeting regarding the NEED for the new 0.7 % PAYROLL tax with the press, and hung up some deceptive story, which was swallowed bait hook, line and sinker.

Randy Koch
1 year 10 months ago

Tucked in there is GMP’s curious claim that it doesn’t matter what pr propaganda they put out since as a regulated monopoly, they have no need to market as they would if they had competitors. Well maybe that vigilant, all-seeing watch dog PSB should find out how much they are actually spending on propaganda/pr/marketing and refuse to make the ratepayers pay for it: GMP has admitted it’s futile.

They could probably cut dozens of lobbyists from the payrolls and save ratepayers millions of dollars. Let’s hear it for monopolies!

John Greenberg
1 year 10 months ago

“Well maybe that vigilant, all-seeing watch dog PSB should find out how much they are actually spending on propaganda/pr/marketing and refuse to make the ratepayers pay for it ….”

Do you have a reason to think that the PSB does NOT do this? My understanding is that these expenses are NOT allowed in regulated utility rates, though I could be mistaken.

Evidence please.

Annette Smith
1 year 10 months ago
“The utility denies the allegations, arguing the claims about the Kingdom Community Wind farm in Lowell, for example, were made before the project was built. ” Video of GMP’s meeting with Lowell in Nov. 2009, Robert Dostis of GMP is the first speaker in this segment http://youtu.be/yBNDi8k6O10 and is answering the question about whether they will sell the RECs. Answer is yes. This was three years before the project went on-line. So while GMP was making claims they were building renewable power for Vermonters, they were also admitting that they would be selling the RECs. Mr. Dostis even says that… Read more »
Willem Post
1 year 10 months ago

Annette,
Please run for Governor.

kevin goslant
1 year 10 months ago

Second

Nancy Summerlin
29 minutes 47 seconds ago

Don’t we love how this works!

Don Peterson
1 year 10 months ago

A single quebec entity came to Vermont to do business. Used to the corrupt ways of their province they found Vermont’s government child’s play to infiltrate.

Annette has it right– the revolving door from state government to the utility industry that includes GMP and Vermont Gas has resulted in a lot of very bad decisions, all of which cost the citizens of our state money we scarcely can afford.

A house cleaning is in order.

Willem Post
1 year 10 months ago

Don,

The incest is more pervasive than just the House,

Megs Keir
1 year 10 months ago

For several years I paid a voluntary premium (extra charge) for the kWH in my GMP bill as part of a program to assist the utility in developing green energy (esp wind). I wrote to GMP and noted that this was an “investment” on my part, and wondered what sort of “dividend ” could be returned. Of course, there was none from GMP. But it looks like the stockholders/owners of GMP used my extra donations to pad their pockets, and then had the gall to double count the credits.

