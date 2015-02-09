Federal regulators won’t investigate Green Mountain Power for alleged deceptive marketing practices

The Federal Trade Commission will not investigate allegations of deceptive trade practices by Green Mountain Power, but urged Vermont’s largest utility to be more clear about how it advertises renewable electricity in the future, according to a letter sent to the company last week.
A September complaint by the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic at Vermont Law School cites more than a dozen examples where they say Green Mountain Power told customers electricity from wind and solar projects was “renewable” when it had sold the legal rights to make the claim.
The utility sells renewable energy credits, or RECs, which represent the environmental attributes of the power, to out-of-state power supplies for nearly all its renewable energy generated in Vermont with the exception of hydropower. Much of the money, totaling $30 million for Green Mountain Power, is used to reduce rates.
The law clinic said Green Mountain Power told customers much of this power was renewable when the RECs were sold. The clinic said this was a deceptive trade practice.
The utility denies the allegations, arguing the claims about the Kingdom Community Wind farm in Lowell, for example, were made before the project was built. Green Mountain Power is a regulated monopoly and does not have an incentive to market its power, it said in an Oct. 14 letter responding to the petition.
The FTC letter states, however, that utilities must be clear about how they will market their power during the siting, construction and operation of energy generation projects. It also said even retail customers who don’t choose their utility may want to change their consumption habits based on their electricity.
“Although no findings have been made that these claims violate the law, we urge GMP in the future to prevent any confusion by clearly communicating the implications of its REC sales for Vermont customers and REC purchases,” the letter states.
Kevin Jones, a professor of energy technology and policy at Vermont Law School, who was involved in the complaint, said the letter was a victory for transparency.
“I honestly believe that Vermonters care about climate change — and support paying more money for electricity that is cleaner,” he said. “I think this is a good step forward for there to be more transparency for the Vermont consumer.”
Though the commission decided not to open an investigation into the utility’s marketing practices, it said previous “unqualified claims” about the power it sells to customers “raise concerns” about its so-called “Green Guides,” which are used to regulate environmental claims about certain products. The FTC’s enforcement division reserves the right to take further action if necessary, the letter states.
“I’m happy with this because I think they put GMP on notice. I think they put all of Vermont’s utilities on notice. Anyone that makes misleading statement in the future won’t have the types of excuses that GMP is making here,” he said.
Kristin Carlson, of Green Mountain Power, said the utility was pleased the commission did not open an investigation. She said the letter indicated the FTC “rejected” the clinic’s claims as “meritless.”
The company posts a chart of its power supply portfolio on its website, before and after the sale of RECs. However, Carlson said the company will continue to work hard to communicate regularly and effectively with customers about its power.
“We always want to be clear and open to customers,” she said. “To the extent that the FTC is offering us areas where we can improve, we appreciate that.”
Don’t worry about Kristin, I’m sure propagandist pays far more than a newsreader, she’s not going back to that gig.
Willem,
“This reduced GMPs operating cost, improved its net profit ….” These 2 statements are not at all equivalent for a regulated utility.
RECs DID reduce GMP’s costs, but for them to have “improved its net profit,” they must have been allocated to shareholders rather than to ratepayers. Can you substantiate your claim?
John,
No one is allocating profits, or anything else, to shareholders, because shareholders already own the whole company.
John,
I think the PSB does not tell GMP to deduct 100% of the REC revenues from the rate base used for rate increases.
It likely will let GMP decide that how much of it too rate base and how much to profits.
Many plusses and minuses affect the rate base. RECs, being such a small part of GMPs overall energy cost, would be a very minor deduction of the rate base (which is a very large number), whereas it would be a major impact on profits (which is a much smaller number).
Kevin,
“Because of the REC sales Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions rise”
Please present evidence of this. Greenhouse gases are a physical reality, not a paper construct. In theory they can be measured with the appropriate instruments. Has anyone done so?
I’ve no chops as a lawyer, economist or utility analyst. Perhaps that’s why I find these RECs so confusing. In this I sense I’ve lots of company.
I do see your point concerning conflicting energy legislation among the NE states and agree something should be done. I just hope this is one aspect of the discussion we can quickly eliminate.
Thanks for your work!
John: thank you for reminding us that Vermonts Renewable energy initiative is nothing more than another field full of plywood cow cutouts made to look like a farm……
I can tell you positively they are not plywood, those cows and barns and tractors are made of nerf.
Don,
Vermont’s RE is an expensive Potemkin effort; smoke and mirrors with near -zero impact on global warming, but a major headwind for Vermont’s economy.
The absurdity of it all is unreal. It reminds me of quacks peddling useless remedies.
The real victims are the marginal houesholds that see their costs increasing and can least afford it.
But the Dems will come to their rescue with more social programs that sap their dignity, paid by means of additional payroll and income taxes.
John, would you also please post GMP’s Oct. 14 letter to the FTC.
If you choose to pay more to your utility for “renewable” energy and that money is actually used for that purpose AND you have electric service, then does it really matter [on paper] where it comes from?
If GMP was taking money for an initiative that they did not undertake, then that would be a problem.
Peter,
The healthcare gurus use the same gruberesque spin tactics when they had their informational meeting regarding the NEED for the new 0.7 % PAYROLL tax with the press, and hung up some deceptive story, which was swallowed bait hook, line and sinker.
Tucked in there is GMP’s curious claim that it doesn’t matter what pr propaganda they put out since as a regulated monopoly, they have no need to market as they would if they had competitors. Well maybe that vigilant, all-seeing watch dog PSB should find out how much they are actually spending on propaganda/pr/marketing and refuse to make the ratepayers pay for it: GMP has admitted it’s futile.
They could probably cut dozens of lobbyists from the payrolls and save ratepayers millions of dollars. Let’s hear it for monopolies!
“Well maybe that vigilant, all-seeing watch dog PSB should find out how much they are actually spending on propaganda/pr/marketing and refuse to make the ratepayers pay for it ….”
Do you have a reason to think that the PSB does NOT do this? My understanding is that these expenses are NOT allowed in regulated utility rates, though I could be mistaken.
Evidence please.
Annette,
Please run for Governor.
Second
Don’t we love how this works!
A single quebec entity came to Vermont to do business. Used to the corrupt ways of their province they found Vermont’s government child’s play to infiltrate.
Annette has it right– the revolving door from state government to the utility industry that includes GMP and Vermont Gas has resulted in a lot of very bad decisions, all of which cost the citizens of our state money we scarcely can afford.
A house cleaning is in order.
Don,
The incest is more pervasive than just the House,
For several years I paid a voluntary premium (extra charge) for the kWH in my GMP bill as part of a program to assist the utility in developing green energy (esp wind). I wrote to GMP and noted that this was an “investment” on my part, and wondered what sort of “dividend ” could be returned. Of course, there was none from GMP. But it looks like the stockholders/owners of GMP used my extra donations to pad their pockets, and then had the gall to double count the credits.