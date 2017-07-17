 

State police investigating Charlotte drowning incident

Jul. 17, 2017, 10:04 am

A Massachusetts man is the fourth apparent drowning victim this month.

First responders located a male body in the water around 30 feet offshore in Charlotte on Saturday night, after being notified of an idling boat near Point Bay Marina, according to a press release from Vermont State Police. State police have identified the victim as David Clement, 64, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Clement was returning to his slip at the marina on Lake Champlain when he fell into the water and apparently drowned, according to the release. The incident is under ongoing investigation and those with information are urged to call Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.

The situation is one of several recent drowning deaths in Vermont.

Christian Kibabu, a 17-year-old Burlington High School student, drowned while swimming at Oakledge Park in Burlington last Monday when he became tired and went underwater.

Last Wednesday, the body of Winooski resident Ali Muhina was recovered. The 11-year-old fell into the Winooski River near the hydroelectric plant on July 11 while playing near the water’s edge with friends.

A child in foster care drowned in a family swimming pool earlier this month.

