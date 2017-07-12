17-year-old Burlington High School student drowns in Lake Champlain

Christian Kibabu, a 17-year-old rising senior at Burlington High School, died late yesterday afternoon in a swimming accident in Lake Champlain near Oakledge Park.

Kibabu was swimming with friends, but they were unable to assist him. The Burlington Police Department was contacted at 4:25 p.m., triggering a rapid response from a host of emergency services.

In a Tuesday afternoon press release, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger made it clear that no effort had been spared.

“During the rescue attempt we witnessed our community bring all of its considerable resources to bear in an attempt to save Christian: divers, boats, a helicopter, fire and police personnel, even volunteers on paddleboards. So many times in the past, our efforts have averted tragedy. But, sadly not yesterday.”

Weinberger promised that the “fire and police departments, in coordination with their counterparts outside the City” will thoroughly evaluate their response to see “what, if anything, can be done to improve the chances of successful rescues going forward.

“Christian was the type of student that you wish you had more of,” Mario Macias, Kibabu’s guidance counselor, said in a statement published on Burlington High School’s Facebook page. “Christian had a lot of friends and was highly respected by his classmates, faculty and staff at BHS.”

Kibabu was also a successful student athlete. He had had a 3.0 GPA, was planning to take AP courses, and dreamed of going to college. He played for the Burlington High School varsity soccer team, which won last year’s Division I state title.

The BHS boys soccer team posted a memorial to Kibabu on their Twitter account last night.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of beloved teammate. Chris was a dedicated, tenacious, competitive player, who will be forever missed.”