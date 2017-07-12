 

Divers continue looking for 11-year-old boy in Winooski River

Jul. 12, 2017, 2:08 pm by Leave a Comment
Divers

Divers search for Ali Muhinas in the Winooski River on Wednesday morning. Photo by Cyrus Ready-Campbell/VTDigger

WINOOSKI — The search resumed Wednesday morning for Ali Muhinas, an 11-year-old boy who fell into the Winooski River below the Winooski One Hydro dam Tuesday evening and is assumed to have drowned.

Rick Hebert, chief of the Winooski Police Department, said a couple taking photos on the south bank of the river around 7 p.m. Tuesday saw Muhinas and three friends playing near the opposite bank.

The couple became concerned when they noticed three of the boys appear to panic, running to get a stick and reaching it out into the water. Hebert said the couple did not have a cellphone with them so they had to run to get help.

Almost immediately, they encountered a University of Vermont police officer, who contacted the Winooski police.

Hebert estimated emergency personnel arrived at the scene only a few minutes after Muhinas fell into the water.

Asked whether Muhinas had died, Hebert said, “We’re assuming so, but until we find him, we won’t be able to confirm that.”

Divers from the Vermont State Police scuba team and Colchester Technical Rescue were in the water Tuesday night, but the conditions were rough and visibility poor. Searchers instead relied mostly on sonar and pole-mounted cameras, Hebert said.

The search team contacted upstream river authorities overnight to reduce the volume of water flowing through the stretch where Muhinas fell in.

“Visibility increased from zero to 8 inches, and the water’s a foot lower now,” Hebert said.

Divers resumed the search Wednesday.

The state has already seen a young child and a teen drown in separate incidents in the past week.

Filed Under: People & Places Tagged With:
Cyrus Ready-Campbell

Cyrus Ready-Campbell is a reporting intern for VTDigger. He graduated from Stanford University in 2017, where he wrote for the Stanford Daily and studied history, computer science and creative writing. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by Cyrus

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Divers continue looking for 11-year-old boy in Winooski River"