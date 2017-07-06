 

Child in state custody dies after being found in pool

A young child who was found unresponsive in a family pool Wednesday morning in East Montpelier died from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center that night.

The boy, Alexander James Lowell-Henry, was 2½ years old. He was in the care of a foster family and the custody of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

First responders with the Vermont State Police, East Montpelier Fire and Rescue, and the Barre City Fire Department responded to the call around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to a state police news release.

Lowell-Henry was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, where staff stabilized the boy before sending him to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, said state police.

He was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. while receiving medical care.

“Each incident of a child fatality is a tragedy,” Ken Schatz, the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, said in a statement. “Everyone in our department feels the loss of a child, and our hearts go out to the family. Each incident of a child fatality is unique and is thoroughly reviewed.”

A joint investigation by the state police and DCF is ongoing.

Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

