Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Mike Hebert: State’s adversarial approach to NorthStar could hurt decommissioning
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Rep. Mike Hebert, the Vernon-Guilford member in the Vermont House of Representatives. He lives in Vernon.
Re: “State sees ‘significant risk’ in Vermont Yankee sale”:As a current legislator who served on the House committee dealing with energy matters, and as an elected public servant to my neighbors in Vernon, I have seen many interactions between state, local and federal officials over the years. Right now I’m very concerned about the message the Vermont State Department of Public Service is sending to the federal government and to NorthStar, the company that wants to decommission Vermont Yankee by 2026.
In a recent federal filing, the state worries about “creating a significant risk that a new entity begins decommissioning and then runs out of money.” Significant? Really? NorthStar routinely completes much bigger, more challenging projects on budget and on time. Yet to be safe and in compliance, NorthStar has designed “redundant backup systems” of financial protection against unexpected costs. Not wishing to spend the $73 million over-job-estimate balance in the Trust Fund, NorthStar will take out a $125 million “insurance policy” against overruns. Furthermore, NorthStar’s subcontractors have performance bonds to protect NorthStar against their possible performance failure.
The state also expresses worry about highly unlikely events, such as “a radiological incident” and “complications with long-term storage.” Once spent fuel is reposed in dry storage casks on the concrete pad by the end of 2018, the possibility of an accident is practically nil.
NorthStar has a good track record of identifying, isolating, and removing contaminants. It’s what they do and they do it very well.
The discovery of unknown major contamination on the site is not impossible, but again, NorthStar has a good track record of identifying, isolating, and removing contaminants. It’s what they do and they do it very well. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have moved to the forefront of the decommissioning industry.
Caution and planning are good and necessary. Delay, whether as a strategy or from dithering because something unforeseen might possibly happen, isn’t. The federal government doesn’t treat safety, economic viability and decommissioning as either/or propositions. This is supported by law and decades of practical experience. Suggesting otherwise is a sure way to lose in the federal arena.
However, I am more concerned about the impact of the state’s comments on NorthStar’s resolve. This company entered into a contract last year in good faith, hoping to move forward on work with obvious benefits to Windham County. With the state being so adversarial, the real “significant risk” is the state itself, and the potential for NorthStar to stop throwing good money after bad and just give up, leaving Vernon and Windham County to a half-century of cleanup inactivity and economic stagnation.
Recent Stories
Teacher health care deal creates budget uncertainty
Small Independence Day parades hit the big…
Condos ‘bound by law’ to hand over…
Judge gives final OK to financial firm’s…
Norris Cotton Cancer Center announces new chief
Vernon dam incident not serious, say owner…