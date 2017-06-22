With unusual legislative session over, political fallout can begin - VTDigger

One day after lawmakers convened and adjourned a special veto session, Gov. Phil Scott reflected on the Legislature’s efforts this year — the first the veteran politician observed from the Fifth Floor.

“I truly believed we achieved something monumental, and I’m very proud of what we collectively accomplished this session,” Scott said.

The adjournment of the veto session Wednesday evening put a period on what many agree was an unusual legislative session that began almost six months ago, with new people in every major leadership position.

Through the early months, the year seemed to be characterized by uncommon levels of tripartisan unity. Proposals for the next state budget cleared both the House and Senate with unprecedented levels of support.

But in April the unity frayed when Scott, backed by legislative Republicans, differed with Democratic leaders over a proposal he unveiled to change how teachers’ health care benefits are negotiated. He said it could save the state up to $26 million a year.

After a protracted battle that extended the legislative session by three weeks, the governor vetoed both the state budget and the bill that sets property tax rates. Further backroom meetings led to a deal for capturing savings on the eve of Wednesday’s veto session.

The House speaker, Senate president and governor touted it as middle ground that all parties could live with. But many Republicans departed Wednesday evening with a feeling of triumph, while many across the aisle left with a bitter taste.

Retired Middlebury College political science professor Eric Davis said Thursday that the concept contained in the compromise lawmakers adopted seemed close to a proposal earlier spearheaded by Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden. That language had passed the Senate but never came up in the House.

“I wonder if they had stayed around a couple more days in May that they couldn’t have come out in a similar place where they came out yesterday,” Davis said.

Though lawmakers may now have resolved their business for the year, it is likely not the last Vermonters will hear on the issue, Davis said.

The subject is likely to be a point of focus across the political spectrum when elections roll around next year, he said.

The governor and Republicans will be able to say they stood up for property tax payers. Democrats can say they held their ground on keeping collective bargaining local, rather than moving it to the state level as Scott wanted.

But there is a wild card, according to Davis. The way the plan plays out in school districts may have an impact on voters next year, he said.

There could be some political liability associated with the outcome of the agreement, he said, “if a consequence of this is there’s going to be programmatic cuts in the school budget that otherwise would not have been there.”

However, Davis said the extended end-of-session drama in Montpelier is not likely to register strongly for many voters, who generally are more focused on policy changes coming out of Washington, D.C., right now.

Lobbyist Andrew MacLean, of the firm MMR, who has worked in the Statehouse for about 25 years, said the session was “unusual.”

MacLean believes the session was strongly shaped by Scott’s vow not to raise new taxes or fees. The final budget met those conditions.

“I think that was the single biggest determinant in how the session went,” MacLean said.

A factor in the tenor of the year was the total overhaul in leadership. The governor, Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, all took office early in January.

This year, they were learning about each other’s leadership styles in their new roles, MacLean said. The end of the session next year could be a bit more orderly because by then they will be more familiar with each other.

Others in Montpelier expect to see backlash to the agreement on the community level.

Amy Shollenberger, a lobbyist for Action Circles, said the final agreement between lawmakers and the administration seemed to be a true compromise in that nobody walked away with a full win.

“They say a good compromise is when nobody gets anything good,” Shollenberger said. “It seems like everybody gave in in a certain way, although I do think the governor got more of what he wanted than anybody else.”

She said it remains to be seen how the compromise proposal will play out on local levels and how school boards respond.

Shollenberger agreed that the year was an unusual one in Montpelier. The budgeting process played out differently than in past years, she said, because lawmakers early on rejected a key piece of Scott’s budget proposal, involving a delay in local school budget votes. This administration also seemed to have less of a presence in legislative committee rooms than others did in past years, she said.

Meanwhile, another factor hanging over Vermont lawmakers is the impact of possible budget cuts in Washington, D.C.

“The wild card is still the federal budget,” she said. “I think that’s a big piece of what made this year so weird.”

Vermont Democratic Party Executive Director Conor Casey said he didn’t think lawmakers should have needed to go back to Montpelier for a veto session.

“I think it was a bunch of malarkey that (Scott) vetoed the budget to begin with,” he said. “It was political. It was playing games with a $5.8 million budget.”

Casey said the party is gearing up for 2018 and expects to field strong opposition to Scott in the wake of the somewhat tumultuous close to the legislative session. Casey said Democrats held firm on the issue of collective bargaining. However, he said, nobody emerged a clear victor.

“I don’t think anybody’s spiking the football on this one,” he said.

Vermont Republican Party Executive Director Jeff Bartley disagrees. The final agreement in the legislative session, he said, was firmly in his party’s favor.

“I think it’s a win for Republicans and more importantly, Vermonters,” he said.

In Bartley’s view, the agreement on teachers’ health care and the state budget is a sign “we are really starting to change the culture of Montpelier” to shift away from raising new taxes.

He feels the Democrats will bear any political consequences of the battle.

“I think the fallout is going to be on their end,” Bartley said.