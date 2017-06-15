The Deeper Dig: Special session preview - VTDigger

Last month, Vermont’s legislators did what they do every year: They passed a budget bill and adjourned. This year, they did so knowing that Gov. Phil Scott would veto that budget.

Scott pledged to block the bill because it did not address his proposal to make changes to teachers’ health care negotiations that he said would save taxpayers $26 million. Negotiations on this issue have continued, but legislators have not reached an agreement with the governor. The special legislative session to finalize a resolution to the standoff begins Wednesday.

Erin Mansfield, VTDigger’s health care reporter, joins Tiffany Danitz Pache, our education reporter, for an overview of next week’s action.

Subscribe to the Deeper Dig on iTunes.