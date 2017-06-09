Depoy, Soucy, Terenzini make the cut to fill vacant Senate seat - VTDigger
 

Depoy, Soucy, Terenzini make the cut to fill vacant Senate seat

Jun. 9, 2017, 7:45 pm by Leave a Comment

RUTLAND–The selection of the next state senator from Rutland County is now in the hands of Gov. Phil Scott.

The county Republican Party held a caucus Thursday night to vet the three GOP candidates who hope to replace Sen. Kevin Mullin, R-Rutland, who resigned after he was appointed to lead the Green Mountain Care Board.

Rutland City Alderman Tom DePoy, Rutland Town Selectboard Chair Josh Terenzini, and David Soucy, general manager of Green Mountain National Golf Course in Killington, were nominated to fill Mullin’s vacant Senate seat and serve out the remainder of his two-year term.

They were the only three Republicans who publicly announced they would seek the appointment.

The caucus had planned to submit a list of three names to the governor for consideration, and all three hopefuls — DePoy, Soucy and Terenzini — will be on the list forwarded to the governor.

In three minute speeches, each of the Senate hopefuls hit on similar themes of promoting economic development, reining in spending and the importance of keeping the Senate seat in GOP hands for the next election in November 2018.

Rutland County has three seats in the Vermont Senate. The other two from Rutland County are also both held by Republicans, Sen. Peg Flory and Sen. Brian Collamore, who is also the minority leader in the state Senate.

Filed Under: Politics, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , ,
Alan J. Keays

Alan J. Keays is the former news editor of the Rutland Herald. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Alan on Twitter @ajkvt

Latest stories by Alan

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Depoy, Soucy, Terenzini make the cut to fill vacant Senate seat"