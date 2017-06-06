 

State to require inspections of heating oil storage tanks

Jun. 6, 2017, 8:42 am by 7 Comments
Vermont homeowners with aboveground heating oil storage tanks must obtain tank inspections before July 1, 2020, according to new rules that officials hope to have in place by the beginning of next month.

Under the rules, all heating oil tanks must be inspected at least once every three years, beginning in July. Tanks will also need to undergo inspection whenever homeowners change fuel distributors, and whenever a new tank is installed.

The tank inspection rules are part of Act 76, adopted by the Vermont Legislature last year.

About 150,000 Vermont residents currently use oil tanks to store home heating fuel, said Matt Cota, executive director at the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association.

Tanks don’t need to be in perfect condition to pass an inspection, Cota said, but they must meet several safety standards.

For instance, tanks must sit on a stable foundation, they must have coated or sleeved piping, they must include a vent whistle to signal when they’re full, and they can’t leak, drip or show excessive rust, according to the draft rules.

The rules also say that by 2030, tanks will all need to sit on “solid” foundations, which means they’ll need to rest on a slab of concrete at least four inches thick, said Matt Moran, an environmental program manager with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

It has not been determined who will pay for the inspections, but a number of fuel dealers have indicated that they intend to provide the service as part of their annual maintenance on heating appliances, Moran said.

State funding is available to assist Vermonters who earn less than $75,000 per year and who can’t afford on their own to replace their fuel tanks, Moran said.

The DEC offers up to $3,000 to replace, remove or upgrade an aboveground fuel tank for qualified residents, Moran said, and up to $4,000 for the same purposes for underground, residential heating oil tanks.

Administrators at the Agency of Natural Resources say they hope to send a finished copy of the rules to a legislative review panel this week.

The rules are expected to go into effect July 1, 2017.

The DEC spent about $600,000 in 2016 to clean up spills from aboveground heating-oil storage tanks, Moran said, and about $1 million between cleanup efforts and financial assistance to replace worn-out tanks.

That funding comes from a fee on heating oil that currently costs $.01 per gallon of fuel, but fee revenue has amounted to about $100,000 less per year than needed, Moran said.

Administrators originally considered raising the fee to cover the shortfall, Moran said, but they believed it would not have been “very popular.”

Since most of those spills are preventable, Moran said, DEC officials and legislators believed it would make more sense to require inspections than to increase funding to clean up spills caused by tanks that need to be replaced.

“That’s a big part of what this is about,” Moran said.

Filed Under: Environment Tagged With: , ,
Mike Polhamus

Mike Polhamus writes about energy and the environment for VTDigger. He formerly covered Teton County and the state of Wyoming for the Jackson Hole News & Guide, in Jackson, Wyoming. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Mike on Twitter @Mike_VTD

Latest stories by Mike

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
  • Peter Chick

    Coincidentally the Cota oil co. stands to make out quite well with this mandate.

  • Dominic Cotignola

    I believe this is only for outside tanks.

  • Edward Letourneau

    This is more nonsense from the state to drive people out by making it more unaffordable. Most tanks are inside on a concrete surface, never exposed to weathering, and these requirements do nothing to make already safe tanks – safer.

  • Gary Murdock

    People open themselves up to this when they shirk personal responsibility by insisting the state foot the bill for spills. Read the article, $600k doled out by we the people in 2016 to pay for spills. If your going to force me to pay, then I insist you mitigate the risk.

  • Rich Lachapelle

    If you think it is a problem to get a car inspected now, wait until the busybody democrats in the VT Legislature require a sticker on the front window of your HOUSE.
    This is another step in that direction. Elections have consequences.

    • Edward Letourneau

      If a tank is inside in a heated basement, there is no reason for this requirement. On car inspections, its good reason to move out Vermont. I have a car that will periodically though a check engine light for the turbo, which just as periodically goes away all by itself, with no codes reported. Its all about out of control bureaucrats allowed to make rules, that we can’t counter except by leaving the state.

  • Terry_Burdick

    AKA The Vermont Fuel Dealers Association Full Employment Act.

Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "State to require inspections of heating oil storage tanks"