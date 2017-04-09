 

Public input sought on campaign finance changes

Apr. 9, 2017, 8:24 pm by Leave a Comment

Secretary of State Jim Condos and Attorney General TJ Donovan have announced a slate of public meetings of the Joint Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform.

The meetings will be Tuesday at the Bennington Firehouse; April 25 at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum on Main Street; May 9 at Hartford Town Hall in White River Junction; May 23 at Rutland Free Library on Court Street; and June 6 at St. Albans City Hall Council Chambers.

All meetings will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

The committee is charged with analyzing existing campaign finance law, collecting public testimony, and making recommendations for changes to campaign finance law, implementation and enforcement.

The committee is gathering comments from citizens, voters, elected officials, political parties and PACs at public forums. The committee has held two public meetings so far, in Montpelier and Winooski. It encourages all interested individuals and groups to attend one or more of the public meetings to provide input that will shape the report and recommendations.

“I’m encouraged by the strong turnout at our prior meetings,” Condos said in a news release. “It’s important that this committee’s recommendations are grounded in the experiences, input and feedback of Vermont citizens. I hope that many Vermonters will continue to provide input to help us shape meaningful changes to Vermont’s campaign finance laws.”

Donovan said: “We are meeting with Vermonters all over the state because we are committed to making common-sense bright line rules. I look forward to hearing perspectives from all corners of Vermont.”

