Rutland’s new mayoral team in place

The Rutland Board of Aldermen approved all of the selections by the new mayor to lead city departments and provide the legal support.

Rutland Mayor David Allaire, elected on Town Meeting Day, presented a list of proposed department head at the board’s meeting two weeks ago. It is standard procedure for those appointments to be tabled for at least two weeks before a vote on them takes place.

The team of department heads is exactly the same that served under former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras, a 10-year incumbent ousted by Allaire in the mayoral race.

On Monday night, the board approved the full slate of Allaire’s appointments for new two-year terms, including Jeffrey Wennberg, public works commissioner; Tara Kelly, zoning administrator; Henry Heck, city clerk; and Bob Tanner, building inspector.

The closest vote of the night came with the appointment of Cindi Wight as recreation superintendent. That vote was split 5 to 5. It takes seven votes under Rutland City’s charter to turn back a mayoral appointment.

Alderman Tim Cook did not attend the meeting Monday night. Board President Sharon Davis said Cook scored opening day tickets to the Red Sox baseball game in Boston that took place earlier in the day.

The recreation department has been dealing in recent months with a controversy involving a new city pool, replacing one that had been at White’s Park for many years. Bids for construction of the new pool came in about $1 million more than the funding available from a $2.5 million bond approved by city voters.

City officials have been working in recent months to scale back the project to fit within the budget, but no final decisions have yet been made. In addition, there has been discussion at past meetings on whether to go back to voters and ask for a higher bond amount.

Also, when Allaire, a 19-year veteran on the Board of Aldermen, won election as mayor, he had to give up the one year he had remaining on his term on the board. He appointed Ed Larson, who had just stepped down from a board post in March when he decided against seeking a fourth, two-year term.

The board Monday night approved Larson’s appointment by a vote of 6 to 3.

“Congratulations,” Davis told Larson. “We’re glad to have you aboard.”

Heck, the city clerk, then swore Larson into office, and he took part in the rest of the meeting as a sitting aldermen.

All the votes on the mayoral appointments were conducted by secret ballot, making it impossible to know how individual board members voted on them.

Larson, a supporter of Allaire’s mayoral campaign, said he agreed to serve one more year to help bring some experience to the board following the election of some new members on Town Meeting Day.

Larson said he would not seek re-election when his one-year post expires next year.

In addition, on a 10 to 0 vote, the board Monday night approved the appointment of Matthew Bloomer as city attorney. Bloomer, a former alderman, will take the place of former city attorney Charles Romeo who resigned just prior to the Town Meeting Day election.

Bloomer is a graduate of University of Vermont and Boston University School of Law.

Allaire also made another appointment, naming Matthew Whitcomb for a seat on the board of directors of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority. Whitcomb, a special services manager ot Rutland Regional Medical Center, ran unsuccessfully in March for the Board of Aldermen.

Once finished with appointments, the Board of Aldermen approved a $500 permit for the Rutland Downtown Farmers Market, on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 13 in Depot Park.

“We have worked diligently to create a welcoming and festive atmosphere that we feel adds colors and diversity to our city,” Judith Dark, president of the Rutland County Farmers’ Market, told the board.

“The vendors, of course, all enjoy the summer market very much,” Dark added. “But, it’s the people coming to the market that is so amazing.”

Davis, the board president, said she was among those who enjoy what the market brings to the city.

“We love the farmers’ market,” Davis said. “And, we love having it downtown.”