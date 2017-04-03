Killington Resort signs two-year contract to host World Cup ski racing

KILLINGTON – Killington Ski Resort has signed a deal to host women’s World Cup skiing race for the next two years.

The events each year, according to the deal, will take place over the four-day Thanksgiving Day weekend.

The news was announced Monday evening at a briefing by Killington officials on the plans for upcoming events and improvements at the resort. The event took place before a big crowd at the Killington Grand Resort.

The two-year deal with FSI, or the Federation Internationale de Ski, was signed Monday, Mike Solimano, Killington Ski Resort president, said.

Solimano showed the crowd a video of highlights from last year’s World Cup event hosted at Killington. When it was over, he asked, “You want to do it again?”

A loud cheer went up in the room.

He then grabbed a beer and said, “Let’s have a toast to next year’s World Cup.”

“Mark your calendars,” he said. “We signed a deal for two years.”

Herwig Demschar, Powdr. Corp. senior vice president of international business development, said Killington showed the world last year that’s there’s a huge interest in ski racing in the eastern part of the United States.

Powdr. Corp is a the parent company of Killington Ski Resort.

At the end of May, the Federation Internationale de Ski will host a meeting where they are expected to ratify the deal.

“We’re engaged, and they’ll marry us at the end of the May,” Demschar said after the event Monday in Killington.

The resort hosted women’s World Cup ski racing in late November over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, with roughly 15,000 people attending each day of the two-day event. The roughly 30,000 people in attendance over the two days set attendance records for women’s World Cup ski racing.

It marked the return of World Cup ski racing to New England after a 25-year absence and the first such competition in Vermont in 38 years. The last World Cup event in the Green Mountain State took place in 1978 in Stratton.

A spot on the schedule opened up for Killington last year when Aspen, which in the past has been the home to Thanksgiving weekend World Cup races, moved to hosting a finals event in March, which took place last month.