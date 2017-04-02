Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Duane Peterson: Trump leaves climate action to us
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Duane Peterson, of Waterbury center, who is co-founder of SunCommon.The American government has officially reversed course on protecting us from climate change. National security is the central priority we expect from the federal government, so this is truly alarming, for our nation and our planet. But despair is not an option. There are actions we can take as individuals to fight back and make a difference.
It is scientifically accepted that we humans are changing the way Earth’s climate works. The results are disrupting the weather patterns that have driven human development for thousands of years. Like other inland settlements, our forebears here in Vermont built towns in river valleys to benefit from scarce flatland and abundant hydropower. Superstorms like Sandy and Irene are devastating those valley communities. Vermont’s own state forester predicts there will be no sugar maples in the Green Mountain State by the end of this century. Some children born today will see the end of our glorious fall colors.
Against this painful backdrop, the United States and countries throughout our world united to take action. The U.S. enacted our own Clean Power Plan to reduce carbon pollution from power plants and strengthen the shift to renewable, American-made energy. Many of us thought we should have gone farther, faster – given the threats to our economic, environmental and social well-being. But we were finally on a course of decisive action.
Now those remedies are in the trash heap. Generations to come will ask what were we thinking.
So while activists wage battle in Washington and we wait out the return of sanity to our Capitol, there are things we as individuals, families and businesses can do to make a difference. American history is ripe with movements led by the people who forced the dramatic change which the times called for.
The core concept is easy: burn less fossil fuel. Our addiction to fossil fuels is nutty. Someone in some far away land risks his life to unearth materials that took hundreds of millions of years to compress deep below the surface. It’s brought above ground, shipped half a planet away, and delivered to our doorsteps. That’s when we burn it in the open atmosphere, wrapping a harmful blanket around our precious earth.
Igniting less of this stuff is the key. Happily, we know how to burn less — while actually strengthening our economy and improving our quality of life.
Many of our homes and buildings burn a lot of fuel. There are lots of ways to button up our structures that save money while protecting the climate.
As Vermonters, we can build our own, new energy economy, and no one in Washington can stop us.
Shipping food across the planet requires the burning of tremendous amounts of fuels. Buying foods grown locally skips that atmospheric damage while driving the local economy of our neighboring farms.
Electricity generated from the sun is plentiful, clean and perpetual. Already, nearly one in 25 Vermont homes are powered by solar.
Many of those use solar home heating and cooling to replace the dirty and costly fuel oil and propane that most Vermonters burn. Again, these proven clean energy options don’t just protect our climate but also save us money.
Over 1,500 Vermonters drive electric cars. They’re fun to drive, with all that off-the-line torque. And electricity as the fuel costs a fraction of what burning gasoline does.
As Vermonters, we can build our own, new energy economy, and no one in Washington can stop us.
It’s understandable to be saddened by the chaos of our nation’s capital. But Americans are not now and never have been powerless to effect the change we seek. Our individual liberty to take personal action is among the things that actually makes our country great. It can feel overwhelming. But you can take a single step on the clean energy revolution. It feels good to convert despair into action. And collectively, we make a difference. Join us.
Recent Stories
Marlboro College consolidates campuses
Bennington County at bottom of Vt. health…
Then again: Sculptor’s death stunned Barre immigrant…
Vermont poet-publisher forges through peaks and valleys
Quiros fires legal team; attorneys place lien…
Shelburne wetland proposed for strictest protections