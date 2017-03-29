Kingdom route eyed for power line to Massachusetts

(This story is by John Lippman, of the Valley News, in which it first appeared March 29, 2017.)

A Massachusetts company is proposing a 112-mile power line that would cut through the Northeast Kingdom on its way from Canada to southern New Hampshire to deliver electricity to the Massachusetts market.

National Grid on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that it said would largely take advantage of a pre-existing transmission and right of way corridor to string the lines that would transmit Canadian hydro- and wind-generated electricity to the Bay State.

The line, called Granite State Power Link, would carry up to 1,200 megawatts of power and save customers $1.1 billion in power costs during the first 10 years of operation, the company said.

“The project, developed next to an existing transmission corridor, will have limited environmental and visual impact, and will deliver significant economic benefits to an area of Vermont that desperately needs an economic boost,” said Dave Snedeker, executive director of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, in a news release of the announcement.

For the most part, the National Grid proposal would utilize existing infrastructure.

Granite State Power Link Project Director Joe Rossignoli said in an interview that the company would seek expanded right of way access for a short stretch at the northern end of the transmission line and a small span at the southern end, which also would require new towers to be installed alongside existing lines.

“But 108 miles would simply be taking existing wire and replacing it with new wire,” he said. He estimated that about 1 out of every 5 towers would need to be replaced. None of the towers would need to be heightened.

The electricity would be transmitted through northeastern Vermont on high voltage, direct current — called HVDC — overhead lines alongside existing HVDC lines, crossing the Canadian border at Norton and leading to a converter station in Monroe, New Hampshire.

From Monroe, the line would extend south to Londonderry, New Hampshire, where a switching station would be built.

The existing corridor in Vermont is owned by Vermont Electric Power Co., and National Grid would need to negotiate for access, a spokesperson said via email. The spokesperson said the existing corridor through New Hampshire is owned by National Grid, but where the company needs to expand the right of way, “we will need to negotiate with property owners.”

As for who would generate the power, Rossignoli said National Grid is “currently in discussion” with a number of potential hydro- and wind-generated power providers.

“It would certainly be clean power, some combination of hydro and wind,” he said.

He also said that although the electricity is “primarily” targeted to the Massachusetts market, “if utilities in Vermont and New Hampshire are interested, we’d certainly be open to discussing that with them.”

Granite State Power Link is the third proposal that would carry at least 1,000 megawatts of hydropower and wind power from Quebec into the New England market. (One megawatt is the power needed to run between 750 and 1,000 homes in New England.)

Investors have gotten approval to build the New England Clean Power Link, a $1.2 billion plan to bring 1,000 megawatts into central Vermont using a line that runs under Lake Champlain.

Eversource and Hydro-Quebec also have been trying for years to build Northern Pass, which would bring 1,000 megawatts down the middle of New Hampshire.

All three proposals would sell the power into the entire New England electricity market, and if all are built they would provide about 10 percent of the electricity used by the six New England states.

The co-investor with National Grid in Granite State Power Link is Citizens Energy Corp., a Massachusetts-based nonprofit founded by Joseph Kennedy II in 1979 that helps develop “clean transmission projects” and uses resulting revenue from selling power “to finance new charitable programs to help low-income families with energy needs,” said Ryan Chaytors, director of business development for the group.

Chaytors said the group would use 50 percent of the money it makes “to fund energy assistance for local families in New Hampshire and Vermont.”

Material from the Concord Monitor was used in this report.