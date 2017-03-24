House passes backup plan on energy efficient appliances

In hope of preserving federal energy-efficiency standards for appliances, the Vermont House on Wednesday approved a bill that would put them into effect in Vermont if Congress or the White House were to eliminate them at the national level.

The bill was spurred by President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, which features dramatic cuts to an array of government functions in favor of expanding the U.S. military.

Among the likely targets of these cuts are agencies that enforce environmental regulations.

The bill, H. 411, is intended to keep in place a set of about 60 energy-efficiency standards for home, commercial and industrial appliances. These regulations have been put in place since legislation was enacted under President Gerald Ford’s.

The bill is needed because the office that administers the program, a branch of the Department of Energy called the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, is expected to be defunded or otherwise hobbled through Trump’s budget, said Rep. Curt McCormack, D-Burlington.

A defunded EERE, or an explicit repeal of the standards that office oversees, are outcomes that H. 411 is seeking to avert, McCormack said.

“We’re trying to get the states to convince Congress and the president not to repeal” or otherwise prevent enforcement of the efficiency standards, McCormack said. “One way of doing that is to say, ‘We’re going to do it if you don’t.’”

The bill represents Vermont’s bid to join in a larger effort undertaken by numerous other states, McCormack said.

California is one of them, having already adopted a law that will automatically establish within state borders whatever efficiency standards Congress or the president nullifies, said Chris Granda, a Richmond-based senior researcher with the Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

“The reason for H. 411 is to follow California’s lead and make it more difficult for extremists in the White House and Congress to eliminate energy efficiency standards at the federal level,” Granda said.

But the larger purpose of the standards H. 411 is meant to keep in place is to save money and to protect the environment, Granda said.

In this respect they’re unexceptional among developed nations, Granda said.

“If Congress and the Trump administration are successful in repealing or rolling back federal energy-efficiency standards, it will truly be a radical act that’ll be fairly unique in the world,” he said. “Most industrial countries have energy-efficiency standards. This is an aspect of modern, industrial civilization that’s widely acknowledged to be a beneficial thing.”

Such standards are common in large part because they save consumers money, said Sarah Wolfe, a clean energy advocate for the Vermont Public Interest Research Group.

Vermont households save around $550 each year from energy savings the efficiency standards achieve, Wolfe said — a figure that represents about 20 percent of an average electric bill.

“This is the most important energy policy you’ve never heard of,” Wolfe said. “No one is even aware these standards exist, they just benefit from them.”

Consumers generally remain ignorant of the standards because they don’t impose up-front costs to realize savings later, Wolfe said.

Instead, the average cost of appliances the standards cover has decreased by an average of $12 since they’ve gone into effect, she said.

The standards are important, even if relatively unknown, because of the overall energy consumption they avert across the country, Wolfe said. Of all the energy-savings policies the U.S. government has in place, these save more energy than any but the fuel-economy standards known as CAFE, which were established in the 1970s in response to the Arab Oil Embargo.

The program is expected to have saved Americans a cumulative $1 trillion by 2020, and $2 trillion by 2030, according to Department of Energy estimates. This latter sum represents an energy savings equivalent to what the entire United States consumes in a year, according to the DOE.

House Representatives approved H. 411 Wednesday evening, and the bill is headed next to the Senate floor for a brief appearance before being sent to the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee.

Sofia Mancheno-Gross, of PR firm The Hannon Group, refused on behalf of the Department of Energy to permit EERE representatives to take questions for this story. Representatives from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers also did not return a request for comment.