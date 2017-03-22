Marijuana legalization bill advances from committee - VTDigger

A bill that would legalize adult possession of limited amounts of marijuana is heading to the House floor.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the measure, H.170, by a vote of 8 to 3 Wednesday.

The legislation would remove all civil and criminal penalties for adult possession up to an ounce of dry marijuana. It would also allow Vermonters to have up to two mature marijuana plants and four immature plants.

The proposal does not create a regulated market involving legal sales and taxation — a model implemented in Colorado and other states. Instead, the model would resemble the legal pot system in place in Washington, D.C.

The bill did not pass out of the committee by Friday’s deadline for when legislation is expected to cross over to the other legislative body, prompting speculation that the measure did not have support to pass on the floor.

With the committee vote Wednesday, the bill is poised to go to the House floor as soon as next week.

(This story will be updated.)