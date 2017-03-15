Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Ron Krupp: The future of hydroponics
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Ron Krupp, who is the author of “The Woodchuck Returns to Gardening.” It originally aired on Vermont Public Radio.In hydroponics, plants are fed in a greenhouse setting with fertilized irrigation water instead of soil. And when I was a commercial organic vegetable grower some 30 years ago, I would have been hard put to find any hydroponic lettuce growing in Vermont.
Today, the hydroponic method has become a dominant force in the production of certified “organic” greens and tomatoes in the U.S. What began as a minor trickle in 2010 has become a major flood, as the hydroponic greenhouse producers of the world have discovered that the USDA will allow them entry into the coveted organic market. By changing the fertilizer brew in their mixing tanks to “natural” though still highly processed soluble fertilizers, and switching to “approved” pesticides, the hydroponic producers can become “organic” virtually overnight.
But the idea of accepting soilless growing as an organic method has become very controversial in organic circles. Last fall, more than 100 organic farmers from Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Pennsylvania marched through East Thetford to Cedar Circle Farm – accompanied by 26 tractors festooned with signs like “Keep the Soil in Organic.”
“We can actually fix climate change by taking all those greenhouse gasses and putting them back in our soils. We know we can do that with organic farming, but how are we going to sequester carbon in water?” says Will Allen.
Vermonter Dave Chapman, an organic tomato farmer who served on the USDA Hydroponic Task Force, calls the hydroponic incursion an “invasion,” as more and more hydroponic producers from around the world discover they can gain access to America’s coveted organic market. He says hydroponic lettuce and tomatoes from Mexico and Canada are now pouring into the U.S.
According to Chapman, the National Organic Standards Board – or NOSB — initially disapproved the certification of hydroponics as organic. But largely due to pressure from large scale agribusiness and well-funded lobbyists, they were overruled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
And Will Allen, owner of Cedar Circle Farm, sees the debate in a larger context. “Our soils are our single biggest sink for carbon,” he says. “We can actually fix climate change by taking all those greenhouse gasses and putting them back in our soils. We know we can do that with organic farming, but how are we going to sequester carbon in water?” He concludes, “Hydroponics is going backwards.”
David Zuckerman, organic farmer and Vermont’s current lieutenant governor, has been quoted as saying that “Organics without soil is like democracy without people.”
Recent Stories
State union wins boost in pay grade…
House seeks governor’s help on budget as…
New Mayor Allaire takes reins in Rutland
UVM men’s basketball looks for tournament heroics…
Officials give reassurances about validity of immigration…
Education committee endorses more flexibility under Act…