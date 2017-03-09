Rutland board to see change in leadership

RUTLAND — Alderman William Notte is stepping aside from another run as president of the Board of Aldermen, instead backing fellow board member Sharon Davis for the job.

Notte said that although he wanted another year in the post, he thought it could lead to a contentious, protracted and deadlocked race for board members’ votes between himself and Davis, who told him this week she would seek the position.

“The last thing I want to do is start the term by splitting this board, start the term with political sniping, and start the term with consternation and confusing,” Notte said Thursday morning. “I think that what people want to see more than anything in Rutland is for us to move forward.”

Davis, a 26-year board veteran who served eight years as its president more than a decade ago, said she did tell Notte she planned to seek the board president’s post. He later notified her to say he would not be running and would back her candidacy, she added.

Davis said she thanked him and welcomed his support.

Notte, a nine-year board member, serving the last two as its president, said he hasn’t talked to all the current and incoming board members but did conduct a quick “headcount.” At that point, Notte said, he thought it would likely be a deadlock, with him and Davis each garnering five votes from the 10 current members.

The board does have 11 seats. However, Alderman David Allaire was elected mayor Tuesday and will need to step down from the board.

Allaire will get to name a replacement to serve out his remaining term of one year. However, even if the incoming mayor names someone to the position today, it will be at least two board meetings before that person takes office.

Electing a president is the first action of the Board of Aldermen at the initial meeting after a Town Meeting Day election. This year, that meeting takes place March 20.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat,” Notte said. “I did want the board presidency for another year, and there is some personal disappointment in not having that.”

However, he said, this isn’t a normal year, with the board starting down one member. Also, Notte said, the city attorney is leaving his post at the end of this week, so legal advice on what to do in the case of a tie vote would be limited.

“I think it is unprecedented that we have the potential for two candidates for president to split the vote without any clear means to break the tie,” Notte said. “The last thing that the people of Rutland want is some kind of legal stalemate over the presidency of the Board of Aldermen.”

Notte, who had not earlier publicly disclosed whom he voted for, said Thursday he cast his ballot for Mayor Christopher Louras. Davis supported Allaire in the election.

Allaire topped a field on four candidates in the race, defeating Louras 52 percent to 34 percent.

Davis is the longest-serving active board member. She said Allaire’s election was certainly a factor in her decision to seek the presidency.

She added it’s important for the board to have an open dialogue with the incoming administration, something she believed she could help foster as the board’s leader.

In addition, Davis said, with four new members joining the board as a result of the Town Meeting Day election, she could provide a “seasoned” hand at the wheel.

Davis said she would be reaching out this week to talk to her fellow members about priorities for the upcoming year.

“When I was chair before, I was accessible to all board members,” Davis added.

As board president, Davis will preside over meetings, playing a role in shaping discussion on issues. The president also makes the assignments to many of the board’s committees and appoints the chairs.

She said the main issues facing Rutland include increasing the grand list, funding infrastructure improvement, working on the Fire Department budget and the reappointment of the fire chief, and marketing the city.

Davis said the issue of resettlement of Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Rutland was mostly out of the board’s hands, with the U.S. State Department in charge.

“I don’t see this as an issue before this board other than receiving information from the resettlement group, as to things that we’ve asked for — how did you determine 100 every year for this community, what if any cost would be assumed by taxpayers,” Davis said. “These are questions that should be asked.”

The State Department selected Rutland as a refugee resettlement site last fall.

Two Syrian refugees families did arrive in Rutland earlier this year. However, due to executive orders issued by President Donald Trump, including one earlier this week, the program has been suspended for 120 days. Officials are still looking to determine what will happen after that point.

Davis and Notte said they don’t expect any other board member to seek the presidency, and if someone does, both say it’s highly unlikely that person would get the votes to secure the post.

“I really hope this sets a positive tone for the aldermen going forward,” Notte said. “This board is a great representation of Rutland as a whole.”