David Deen: A watershed moment - VTDigger

Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
David Deen: A watershed moment
Editor’s note: This commentary is by David Deen, who is retiring this month as the river steward for the Connecticut River Watershed Council and a Democratic state representative from Westminster. He is the chair of the House Natural Resources, Fish, and Wildlife Committee.The job is not done but …
I have spent three decades of my life working for clean water in multiple arenas including public policy, regulatory affairs, citizen education, and managing direct hands-on projects to improve the health of all rivers and their associated lakes, ponds, wetlands and vernal pools. In all of those venues the fight goes on, as it must, since development, climate change, and population pressure continue to threaten the health of these public trust assets that belong to “we the people.”
There comes a time though, when certain responsibilities should pass on to others and this is one of those times. For nearly 19 years, acting as the river steward for the Connecticut River Watershed Council (CRWC), my job has been to improve the health of the river on behalf of our members and all citizens in the watershed. Our actions have always been on behalf of those who cannot attend the daunting number of public policy forums that end up shaping the long-term decisions about the future of our river. CRWC is your voice for protecting the river.
It is time for me to start focusing some of my energy on the renowned life bucket list that includes more fishing in the Connecticut River watershed to complete a life goal to fish every stream, river, lake and pond in the watershed.
While I have been honored to serve you and our environment in this capacity, it is time for me to move on and to focus on the most challenging of the arenas in which I work, the Vermont Legislature. Although I have been a legislator and river steward at the same time for my entire career with CRWC, the demands of these times have elevated the challenges in the public policy arena and those challenges demand more effort and more concentration than ever before. Changes in the political scene at the federal level, wholesale leadership changes at the state level, harder choices about the use of our rivers and the threatening effects of climate change are making the legislative scene more challenging and are placing more demands on my time and energy.
Then there is age, most particularly my age. It is time for me to start focusing some of my energy on the renowned life bucket list that includes more fishing in the Connecticut River watershed to complete a life goal to fish every stream, river, lake and pond in the watershed. The goal is close but not in hand yet and it would be a good thing to also sample the best fishing, birding, wild areas, nature studies and goofing off in other places in America and the world.
So, effective March 15, I am retiring from the Connecticut River Watershed Council and entrusting care of the river to younger advocates with more energy, time and expected longevity than I. I wish them and CRWC good luck as I watch things unfold from my legislative perspective as chair of the Natural Resources, Fish, and Wildlife Committee. Otherwise, I will see you on the river.
CRWC invites you to join us in celebrating David in this great transition. We will host a variety of events this spring and summer to honor David, including at Clean Water Day at the Vermont Statehouse on March 29 and at our River Celebration on June 17. To learn more, please visit www.ctriver.org or contact us at 413-772-2020.
Recent Stories
Rutland board to see change in leadership
Town Center project could get review board…
Deen leaving longtime river advocacy post
Sanders: House Republican plan ‘will throw millions…
Man arrested in stabbing death of elderly…
Trump meets with Welch to hear pitch…