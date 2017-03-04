17 Rutland candidates vie for six seats on city board of alderman

Thirteen of 17 candidates seeking six seats on the city’s Board of Aldermen tried one last time to stand out in a crowded field Thursday night.

At a two-hour forum Thursday night at the Rutland Free Library, the office seekers, several of whom are running for the first time, answered a range of questions, from combating opioid addiction to how they would pitch Rutland to outsiders.

The candidates talked about how they would improve city government and briefly discussed an issue that divided the city for several months — refugee resettlement.

Dan White, who has run unsuccessfully for office several times over the years, said in his closing statement he supported a plan to resettle refugees from Syria and Iraq in Rutland.

“Half the city was up in arms,” he said of when the proposal first become public.

White said he didn’t understand why the refugee resettlement proposal caused such division at a time when the city is trying to attract more residents.

Other candidates touched on the subject when they were asked about what steps they would take to make city government more transparent.

Incumbent Alderman Tom Depoy said the mayor left most board members in the dark about plans for refugee resettlement.

“Why didn’t we know about this stuff beforehand?” Depoy asked.

Mayor Christopher Louras has said he didn’t tell the board earlier because he was concerned it would lead to a citywide vote, setting a precedent in which residents determine who can live in the city.

Two Syrian families arrived earlier this year before an executive order issued by President Donald Trump suspended the program shortly after he took office.

The four mayoral candidates, including Louras, held their last debate Wednesday night. Voting in the city elections takes place Tuesday.

Thursday night many other candidates for the board of alderman made suggestions for improving transparency in city government.

Rebecca Mattis, who is making her first bid for a seat on the board, suggested a special show on the local cable public access channel about the work of board.

Kam Johnston, who is running for the board in addition to three other city offices including mayor, called himself, ”Mr. Transparency,” and said he was “into transparency before it was cool.”

First-time candidate Gail Johnson said she would hold periodic meetings in the city’s neighborhoods to hear directly from residents.

“It’s not about me,” Johnson told the crowd of about 60 people. “I’m centered on you.”

On the issue of combating opioid addiction, the candidates agreed on the need to increase treatment options.

John Atwood, another first-time candidate, said helping an addict become clean not only benefits that person, but the community as a whole, especially a city like Rutland which has a declining population and shrinking labor force.

‘We need to value that as an economic activity,” he said.

Incumbent Melinda Humphrey said Rutland wasn’t alone in dealing with the problem of opioid addiction. What sets the city apart, she said, is its response.

“We are addressing this issue holistically and head on,” she said.

Humphrey, as well as just about all the other candidates, pointed to the nationally recognized work that the city’s Project Vision has done in the fight against opioid addiction.

Project Vision helps the city pool resources by bringing together stakeholders in the community, from health care providers and nonprofit organizations to law enforcement and business groups.

Former City Fire Chief Robert Schlachter, making his first run for a seat on the board, stressed his knowledge of the inner workings of city government, which he said stretched from collective bargaining with unions to deciphering the city charter.

“I can hit the ground running with a minimal learning curve,” he said.

Candidates were also asked how they would better foster relations between the city and Castleton University, which now offers housing for students downtown.

Lisa Ryan, another candidate making her first run, said the city should encourage students to stay in Rutland once they graduate, boosting the city’s population and workforce.

“I think it will definitely enhance the liveliness of the community of Rutland,” Ryan added.

“Our economic success in the city is absolutely going to hinge on, can we increase the population base downtown,” added Matt Whitcomb, who is running for the first time.

Whitcomb talked of the need to recruit businesses downtown that pair well with what the Castleton students are studying, providing internship opportunities for those still in school and employment for those who have graduated.

Charles Larose Jr., making his first aldermanic bid too, noted the recent closing downtown of two well-known businesses, the Coffee Exchange and Hawley’s flower shop, both of which moved to locations out of the city’s central business district.

“I’d like to see more businesses downtown for the kids to go to,” he said, referring to the Castleton University students.

Many of the candidates were in agreement in how they would market Rutland to others, highlighting the schools, recreational opportunities, affordability and the character of its people.

‘The only reason I’m in Vermont is to raise a family,” said George Gides, Jr., who was appointed to a seat on the board earlier this year and is now running to retain that post.

“I was perfectly happy in Boston playing in a rock band, trust me,” he added. “I was having a great time, we were doing well.”

But, Rutland is an ideal place to bring up children, he said, and it has spectacular views of the mountains.

Incumbent Chris Ettori talked about how city residents come together to get things done.

He said many of the city’s assets, including the the Paramount Theatre, Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum and the Pine Hill Park’s trail system, have one thing in common: community support.

“They were built through the collaboration of community members,” he said, adding, “We do the hard work, we put the elbow grease in to make things happen.”

The forum was put on by the Republican and Democratic leadership organizations at Castleton University.

The candidates for the six seats on the city Board of Aldermen taking part in the event included incumbents Depoy, Ettori and Humphrey.

Gides is running to keep his seat following his appointment earlier this year to fill a vacancy on the board. Incumbents Ed Larson and Vanessa Robertson did not seek re-election.

Challengers at the forum were Atwood, Johnson, Johnston, LaRose, Mattis, Ryan, Schlachter, Whitcomb and White.

Candidates Daniel Austin, Craig Brozefsky, Timothy Cook and John Mattison did not attend the event.