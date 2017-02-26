Vermont officials reaffirm protections for transgender kids

Vermont officials are reaffirming state-level protections for transgender kids in the wake of a decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to roll back federal guidance protecting transgender students.

The federal rules were established under President Barack Obama and said that transgender kids — who may identify with a gender other than what’s on their birth certificate — can use the bathroom of their choice. Trump’s administration revoked that guidance Monday.

But Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan says a 2007 law signed by then-Gov. Jim Douglas already prohibits gender identity discrimination in workplaces, housing and places of public accommodation, which include schools. He said that law means transgender kids can use the bathroom of their choice.

Otherwise, he said, “You’re discriminating against people based on their identity, and it’s an equal protection issue that you’re treating people who are similarly situated different because of their gender identity.”

“This is about civil rights, and protecting people, and accepting people — that’s what my position is,” Donovan said. “We will defend Vermonters. We will stand up and protect kids. Period.”

Additionally, Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe emailed educators across the state Thursday with guidance on transgender protections that apply at both public and private schools.

“Regardless of changes at the federal level with respect to transgender and gender nonconforming students, our (Vermont) guidance is still in effect,” Holcombe wrote. “As always, the intent of the state of Vermont is to ensure the safety of all children first and foremost.”

The guidance document (available below) defines gender identity terms for educators; guides them on using a student’s preferred pronouns in teaching; and advises them to use a student’s preferred gender in documents such as a student transcript.

Brenda Churchill, of Bakersfield, who is involved in an alliance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people and allies, praised Donovan’s leadership.

“I’m very proud to live in Vermont, and I respect what Mr. Donovan has publicly restated,” she said.