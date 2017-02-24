 

Rothenberg won’t be reappointed to run psychiatric hospital

Feb. 24, 2017, 9:25 am by Leave a Comment

Jeff Rothenberg, CEO of the state psychiatric hospital. File photo by Roger Crowley/for VTDigger

The CEO of the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital will not be reappointed to his position, he told colleagues this week.

Jeff Rothenberg, who has served in the position for five years, wrote in an email Tuesday to the hospital’s advisory board that his last day is today, Friday.

“As many of you may recall, this position was made exempt during the Shumlin Administration and serves at the discretion of the Governor and AHS Secretary,” he wrote in the email. “I will be working with (Department of Mental Health leaders) to ensure as smooth a transition in the upcoming days.”

He said: “I am proud of the work we have done here to try to be a safe, humane, recovery oriented, excellent treatment provider, and wish all of you individually and together as an Advisory Committee further success in the work that occurs here and in your lives outside of here.”

This story will be updated.

Filed Under: Health Care Tagged With: ,
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Rothenberg won’t be reappointed to run psychiatric hospital"