Rothenberg won’t be reappointed to run psychiatric hospital

The CEO of the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital will not be reappointed to his position, he told colleagues this week.

Jeff Rothenberg, who has served in the position for five years, wrote in an email Tuesday to the hospital’s advisory board that his last day is today, Friday.

“As many of you may recall, this position was made exempt during the Shumlin Administration and serves at the discretion of the Governor and AHS Secretary,” he wrote in the email. “I will be working with (Department of Mental Health leaders) to ensure as smooth a transition in the upcoming days.”

He said: “I am proud of the work we have done here to try to be a safe, humane, recovery oriented, excellent treatment provider, and wish all of you individually and together as an Advisory Committee further success in the work that occurs here and in your lives outside of here.”

