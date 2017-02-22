Zuckerman: Legislature must act quickly to block implementation of Trump deportation rules - VTDigger
 

Zuckerman: Legislature must act quickly to block implementation of Trump deportation rules

Feb. 22, 2017, 6:50 am by Leave a Comment
David Zuckerman

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman waits to speak at Saturday’s Women’s March in Montpelier. Photo by Emily Greenberg/VTDigger

Vermont’s lieutenant governor is urging passage of a state law to block the federal government from deputizing local police in the wake of new Trump administration rules issued Tuesday for the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The Department of Homeland Security released memos Tuesday that call for the stepped deportations of immigrants, broadens the definition of “criminal aliens,” and engages local police in immigration round ups. Undocumented immigrations will be stripped of privacy rights.

The rules are an extension of existing laws that broaden the Trump administration’s authority to arrest and deport immigrants who are not in the United States legally.

Read the orders here.

State officials — Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan and lawmakers — have endorsed legislation that would prevent Vermont law enforcement from participating in federal immigration sweeps. Scott said Friday he would “resist” participation by the Vermont National Guard in federal deportation efforts.

Vermont dairy farms employ about 1,500 migrant workers from Mexico who are here illegally. Farmers say they can’t keep their operations going without migrant labor.

The presidential order directs Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to assist in stepped up deportation efforts.

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman says the Legislature must act quickly to pass S.79, which would block federal mobilization of state and local law enforcement to enforce civil immigration laws without the consent of the governor. It would also restrict the collection of personal data that could be used to create a Muslim registry.

The Senate will take up the bill later this week.

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe urged his colleagues in the Senate to pass the legislation “as is.” Some activists are looking to tack on “fair and impartial” policing provisions to S.79, which he said could slow passage. The policing bill can be taken up separately, Ashe said.

Filed Under: Politics Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder of VTDigger.org. She has worked as a reporter and editor in Vermont for 20 years. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Zuckerman: Legislature must act quickly to block implementation of Tr..."