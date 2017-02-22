 

‘Green burials’ bill moves forward

Feb. 22, 2017, 5:49 am by Leave a Comment

A proposal that backers say would make “green burials” even greener is one step closer to becoming law.

The House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill, H.3, that would permit burials at a depth of 3½ feet, shallower than the current 5-foot requirement. The bill now heads for a third and final reading in the House.
Proponents of the legislation say conditions at a depth of 3½ feet are more conducive to aid in decomposition of a body, allowing nutrients to return to the soil.

Concerns have been raised that a body buried that close to the ground’s surface would attract scavengers and emit odors.

However, bill supporters say more than half the state’s in the country allow for burials at the depth of 3½ feet and there have not been reports of any widespread problems.

If the bill passes the House, it will still need Senate approval. Gov. Phil Scott will also have to sign-off on the legislation.

Alan J. Keays

Alan J. Keays is the former news editor of the Rutland Herald. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Alan on Twitter @ajkvt

