Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Jack Mayer: Echos of the past
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Jack Mayer, who is a Middlebury pediatrician and writer. As a speaker for the Vermont Humanities Council he gives presentations about Germany’s Weimar democracy and the rise of the Third Reich, the history that inspired his new historical fiction, “Before the Court of Heaven.” His previous book, “Life in a Jar: The Irenea Sendler Project,” is about the Warsaw ghetto.I listen with anxiety as President Trump promises to “make America great again.” As a child of Holocaust survivors, this makes me nervous.
The Spanish writer George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” He enjoins us to recognize echoes of painful history and prevent its recurrence. Though history is cyclical, we can never anticipate how recurrence will manifest. It’s never identical.
It is our unfortunate nature to project evil onto others, as if we are not capable of it ourselves. We do so at our peril. Following World War I, the Third Reich rose to power as a malignancy within Germany’s Weimar democracy. Germany, the nation that brought us Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, also brought us Hitler and the Nazis. Weimar Germany was a constitutional democracy with the rule of law and free elections. In 1933, a plurality of Germans voted for the Nazi party and Hitler became chancellor through legal parliamentary processes.
German journalist and New York Times columnist Jochen Bittner noted four conditions that cleared the path for the fall of the Weimar democracy and the rise of the Third Reich – loss of trust in institutions, social humiliation, political blunder and economic distress. I would suggest, though not identical, these conditions exist again today.
No one of us can reverse this disturbing reverberation, but each one of us can do something, no matter how small, to promote decency, tolerance and respect for all people.
In a time of economic, cultural and political polarization, Hitler promised to “make Germany great again.” His appeal was based on fear, populism, xenophobia, nationalism, bigotry and scapegoating. He promised that an authoritarian, law and order regime would save Germany from decline at the hands of “the other.”
Hitler’s campaign utilized inaccurate historical analysis and outright lies. He demonized the press and developed a propaganda campaign of savage efficacy. Cheap radios, widely distributed, not unlike social media and Twitter, and skillfully exploited by Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, spread Nazi disinformation – “fake news.” Few could envision the horrific outcome.
But it wasn’t all Hitler. He was necessary, but not sufficient for the rise of Nazism. A plurality of Germans voted for Hitler and the Nazis. As a result of civil passivity and willful blindness, the German people, ordinary people no different than you and me, gave Hitler the reins of a dictatorship that would commit extraordinary crimes.
I’m a physician, a scientist. I believe in evidence and I do not subscribe to facile conspiracy theories. But after researching and writing a novel about Germany’s Weimar democracy and how it became the Nazi dictatorship, I hear echoes of this disturbing history. Sadly, my novel is a cautionary tale.
We hear an echo of Weimar today in our political discourse. No one of us can reverse this disturbing reverberation, but each one of us can do something, no matter how small, to promote decency, tolerance and respect for all people. We must understand this history as an immunization against recurrence.
Two thousand years ago, a Hebrew sage said, “It is not for us to finish the task, neither are we free to desist from it.”