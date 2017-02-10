Chris Wood: Now more than ever … localize!

Comment Policy
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Chris Wood , who is the director of BALE (Building A Local Economy), a community resource center for local initiatives in the White River Valley.
“Intentional localization of production and all life-sustaining activity is key to our future thriving. This important work is joyous when done in community. There are many pathways toward greater local self-reliance and resilience.”Climate change, soaring inequality, social injustice … is this really the best our economy can do? Is this the society we choose to embrace?
– Pamela Boyce Simms, trainer for Transition US
I know that we care about these things … and I am aware that we mostly feel powerless to change the way things are. I hear those voices that say making the kind of fundamental change really needed is far beyond the capacity of us here in our communities. The forces that drive the global economy to which we seem inextricably tied are both powerful and seemingly invisible. The system seems rigged against us, or at least against achieving decent lives for most of us.
Consider, however, that the global economic model that now drives much of the commerce, politics and culture of this world is really only several decades old. Even more importantly, it is human made. This means that if it was created by us, we can undo it.
True … it won’t be easy. The forces that promote globalization control most of the avenues of information to which people have access, and their propaganda saturates the media and internet. But the fact is that, not just where I live in the White River Valley of Vermont, but all over the world, there is a prevailing movement away from the structures of globalization. In Vermont, our local food system’s transformation is helping to lead the way. And there is so much more that can be turned toward local capacity.
For me, 2017 is the year to powerfully advance the concept of “localizing” and reimagining the appropriate scale under which systems should work.
For me, 2017 is the year to powerfully advance the concept of “localizing” and reimagining the appropriate scale under which systems should work. I have worked with many others to help shape one organization that has consciously worked to advance a new narrative that runs in contrast to the old story. That new narrative is called localization. Our intention has been to create as many powerful locally driven and inspired initiatives as possible and to clearly speak our truth about what is at the heart of what we need to change if we are to survive. To that end, we offer this systemic solution … a solution that, if strong and powerful enough, can build resilience against the forces of those familiar injustices we’ve internalized and tolerated for too long. Surely, it’s not the only answer because we need many, but it’s what will help build what I believe is a desperately needed new story of living on this planet.
The essential first step in this process is to scale down and localize economic activity with the goal of meeting our needs – our basic needs in particular – closer to home. This does not mean an end to trade, not even international trade. And it does not mean reverting to isolation or nationalism or tribalism, the counter-productive framework that appears to drive a Donald Trump.
As Helena Norberg-Hodge, executive director of Local Futures, observes: “Localization is the real solution multiplier, with immediate economic, social and ecological benefits. By reducing the scale and reach of the economy, the environmental impacts of economic activity shrink as well. And the argument for localizing goes well beyond the environment. Among other things, localization allows us to live more ethically as citizens and consumers. In human scale economies, people are more connected to each other – something that, as we are increasingly realizing, is crucial to our health and well-being.”
It will take determined effort in localities everywhere to create – or restore – local knowledge and local democracy. It can be done. There are alternative energy co-ops to emerge, there is an ever-more powerful local food system that could provide good food to everyone (not just the well-off), there are localized transportation models to develop, there are cooperatives and socially aligned businesses to emerge in every sector, there can be credit unions with true community social missions, there are time banks and strong barter systems that operate outside the dollar economy, there are creative artists and craftspeople providing clothing and wares made from local resources. And, surely, there are hundreds of other initiatives that will emerge and inspire us.
To some, these ideas may seem relatively small and inconsequential, but just imagine that they are happening a hundred thousand times over in other communities around the world. Localizing done right – that is, in an inclusive way – offers the best path toward maintaining and building regional cohesion. And stronger communities, local economies, and greater self-reliance are all things that many people who voted for Donald Trump would support.
Localizing is a slow, patient path that requires trust, persistence and hard work. Such mundane work may sound boring in a time of political crisis and turmoil. But we do need to build a future that will sustain us … and the rest of nature in which we can thrive … even as the old story unravels.