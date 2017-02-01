House authorizes new recount in disputed election - VTDigger

The House gave the go-ahead late Wednesday for lawmakers to conduct a new recount in a disputed Orange County legislative election.

The vote, 76 to 59 in favor of the new recount, followed more than five hours of debate Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Former Rep. Susan Hatch Davis, P-Washington, petitioned the House to take up the matter after a judge ruled in December that she lost her seat in the Legislature to Bob Frenier, a Republican from Chelsea, by seven votes.

Frenier has since been sworn in as the second of two members from the Orange-1 district.

Hatch Davis had challenged Frenier’s Election Day victory in November, and a recount later that month still had her trailing. Hatch Davis then appealed to Superior Court, where Judge Mary Miles Teachout declined to order another recount. Instead, the judge declared Frenier the winner.

Hatch Davis took her case to the House, which according to the Vermont Constitution has the authority to judge “the elections and qualifications of its own members.”

The date and full process for the latest recount have not been determined.

