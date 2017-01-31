Central Vermont Refugee Action Network: Standing against Trump’s immigration orders

Editor’s note: This commentary was written on behalf of the Central Vermont Refugee Action Network by its president, Diane Fitch, treasurer Peter Thoms and board member Pam Walker.We are alarmed by the severe executive actions by President Trump, to restrict immigration from any country to our country for four months. And we are shocked and angered that he has indefinitely banned all Syrian refugees (who may need sanctuary the most), suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries (but not Saudi Arabia) for 90 days, and has cut the number of refugees to be resettled in the U.S. yearly from 110,000 to 50,000.
The Central Vermont Refugee Action Network (CVRAN) is a new grassroots nonprofit organization based in Montpelier. We will stand strong in the face of this unconscionable narrowing of support for those in need of safety from war and who desperately need new beginnings in Vermont. We will continue to work with the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program and welcome groups of Bhutanese and other new Vermonters to visit the Statehouse and the History Museum, and to meet local and state leaders. We are actively seeking to help already settled refugees from Chittenden County to improve their employment opportunities.
We hope to see an outpouring of the community at the candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Statehouse steps.
President Trump’s threat to punish sanctuary cities by cutting federal grants to them is vindictive and disturbing. Burlington and Montpelier have recently taken steps to be sanctuary cities and provide protection for local undocumented immigrants through non-cooperation with immigration authorities. We are pleased that Attorney General T.J. Donovan has formed a task force to examine the impact of federal immigration and refugee policy on Vermont. And we are heartened by Gov. Phil Scott’s strong statement supporting our country’s deep tradition of welcoming refugees from many countries.
Members of CVRAN are prepared to welcome refugees to central Vermont, to advocate for them, and provide assistance as they resettle here and become new Vermonters. The administration’s radical immigration policy hits close to home, as the first two refugee families from Syria have just arrived in Rutland, and were to be joined by other Syrians, who also need to escape from the intractable war in Syria, and to create a new community.
We know that many who are concerned about this new, xenophobic immigration policy from President Trump are speaking out against it, and are helping to advocate for the newest Vermonters. We hope to see an outpouring of the community at the candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Statehouse steps. The gathering will show solidarity with all refugees seeking to come to the U.S. and especially with Muslims who are indefensibly (and very possibly illegally) being denied entry into our country, and with other refugees and communities of new Americans.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.