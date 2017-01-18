Stephanie Seguino: Budgeting with a human face

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Stephanie Seguino, who is the Ward 6 school commissioner and the vice chair of the Burlington School Board. It was first published in the Burlington Free Press on Jan. 15.The Burlington School Board voted to approve a budget for the 2017-18 school year that will go before voters on Town Meeting Day. During budget season, constituents from all sides lobby the board heavily — asking for more spending on educational programs, lower property tax increases, higher teacher salaries, and sometimes all of these at once.
How did we balance these competing demands? First, many board members strongly believe we need to invest more in students, and supported the proposal advanced by Superintendent Obeng and his team. That proposal emerged from a multi-year strategic planning process, targeted toward achieving the goals of providing a high quality education at all levels and of closing the achievement gap.
Teacher salary increases are also important. We hoped to have made progress on negotiations with the teachers’ union by now, but have not yet received any concrete proposals. We therefore budgeted an amount consistent with inflation and cost-of-living increases.
Our deliberations also considered residents’ ability to pay. Some have said they were willing to pay higher taxes to support more spending, and that is admirable. Yet, the burden of school funding weighs especially heavily on those with low or fixed incomes. Even with income sensitivity, these community members are impacted by property tax hikes, which are easily passed on to renters, often the most financially vulnerable among us. Among renters, many are not eligible to vote as new Americans. Renter rebates are not sufficient to ease this burden. Nor does this address the challenges those on fixed incomes face.
We as a board worked to budget with a human face — to be sensitive to the needs of all stakeholders in Burlington’s public education system. It is perhaps trite to say that no one will be completely satisfied with our budget. That said, my hope is for the public to understand the forces that shape our decisions — not to agree necessarily, but to be aware decisions are reasoned, thoughtful and evidence-based.
To those opposed to higher property taxes, I would respond that the health of our community depends on how well we educate our kids. We have made great strides in improving financial management, and planned expenditures are the result of a thoughtful analysis of where to best target spending.
To those parents who desire more spending and can afford higher taxes, I ask you to think about those on fixed income and our low-income families, many of whom are single parents.
To those who feel we should provide for even higher teacher raises, I say this: If I had my way, teachers would earn more than stockbrokers. But stockbroker salaries are paid for primarily by the wealthy. Teacher salaries come from the pockets of our community and there are limits to the salary increases we can afford, given the need to invest in students and our deteriorating infrastructure. Hopefully, this changes in coming years, but this is where we are now.
In the end, the board passed a budget that invests an additional $1.76 million largely for direct instruction, and includes a 1.5 percent increase for salaries, together resulting in a roughly 5.25 percent property tax increase, based on initial information provided by the state. We also endorsed a $19 million bond to address deteriorating infrastructure that will serve as a capital reserve to be used over 10 years.
This is a big ask, we know. We make this request of the community, having gotten our fiscal house in order (for the second year in a row, we have a clean audit), and after a strategic planning process that directs our spending towards targeted areas to achieve our foremost goal of a high quality education for all students.
Like you, board members have children in the schools; we are taxpayers, union and community members; and many of us have family members in the teaching profession. You have asked us to do a hard job and we have worked assiduously to do just that — taking into account the impact of our decisions on all stakeholders in our community.
