 

ICYMI: Video of Scott’s inaugural address; Johnson’s swearing in; Shumlin’s farewell speech

Last week, there was a changing of the guard in state government. Phil Scott was sworn in as governor; Mitzi Johnson became the third woman to become House Speaker; and Tim Ashe was elected President Pro Tem of the Senate. Gov. Peter Shumlin, who served as the state’s CEO for six years, bade farewell.

Thank to ORCA, the Montpelier public access TV station, videos of the speeches given by Scott, Johnson and Shumlin are now available online.

Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural address

Mitzi Johnson is sworn in as House Speaker

Gov. Peter Shumlin’s farewell address

