Scott sets himself and state a financial challenge

Phil Scott was sworn in as governor Thursday, promising to hold the line on state spending and vowing not to raise taxes or fees.

The former lieutenant governor, the only Republican holding statewide office, pledged to continue fighting the opiate epidemic in Vermont, overhaul economic development efforts and transform the education system.

Some Democrats and Progressives panned his inaugural speech as unrealistic and lacking in detail, while others said they would wait until Scott unveils his proposed budget in three weeks before criticizing his plans.

Text of the speech

Gov. Phil Scott’s full inaugural address is available here.

Scott told lawmakers and observers packed in the House chambers that the state faces a budget deficit of at least $70 million and Vermonters are tapped out. He repeated what he told voters on the campaign trail: that he would not support a budget that grew more than the Vermont economy or people’s wages.

“The process will be difficult, but we are in this together. Vermonters need us to pass budgets that help them get ahead,” Scott said after being sworn in at 1:58 p.m. by Chief Justice Paul Reiber.

Scott, who did not support Donald Trump for president, acknowledged the political divide nationally, which he said “feels as deep and as personal as it ever has, a time when uncertainty and anxiety cloud our view of the future.”

The new governor’s vow of fiscal restraint extended to the cleanup of Lake Champlain, for which he and lawmakers must find tens of millions of dollars each year. Scott said the state’s share would be paid for through “existing resources” and that taxes and fees would not be raised to fill the gap.

“Vermonters do not have the capacity to pay more,” he said.

The state’s estimated share of the cleanup has been put at $68 million a year. Lawmakers passed a temporary increase in the property transfer tax, but that increase is set to expire.

Scott signed an executive order Thursday instructing all departments to focus on policies that strengthen the economy, make Vermont more affordable and protect the vulnerable. He also said he would establish a modernization and efficiency team and ask state workers to suggest savings ideas.

As he had on the campaign trail, Scott promised again to appoint an official to lead the efforts against opiate addiction and said he would call for a statewide summit on the issue this year.

The governor said he would outline in several days how he wants to change the way the state does economic development. After his speech, he said some departments would be consolidated. He promised to provide options for affordable health insurance when he gives his budget address Jan. 26.

Reaction was mixed.

Sen. Philip Baruth, D-Chittenden, said the speech lacked detail.

“I thought it was relatively substance-free. I think he’s been very successful in moving up the middle of Vermont’s path to the governorship by being relatively light on specifics,” Baruth said. “I was hoping for more.”

Progressive/Democrat Anthony Pollina, of Washington County, also spoke of a lack of specifics but criticized the speech for being “darker than I would have preferred.”

Pollina said Scott talked about making Vermont “a place to be proud to live. I’m already proud to live in Vermont, painting a picture a bit bleaker than I would have liked it to have been. I’m a little more optimistic and have a more positive view than what I heard.”

Republican Rep. Kurt Wright, of Burlington, applauded Scott for his “refreshing honesty” and for “telling it like it is.”

“Affordability in my district is by far what I hear repeatedly over and over,” Wright said. “I’m glad he’s focused like a laser on that issue.”

“The contrast from what we heard today and yesterday was striking,” Wright said, alluding to Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin’s farewell address Wednesday. “What I heard yesterday, my constituents must be wrong about what’s affordable. It isn’t, and we heard a much more clear picture about that today.”

After the speech, Shumlin and his wife turned to the left out of the House chambers and departed, while all the other dignitaries turned right to attend a function in the governor’s ceremonial office.

Former Gov. Howard Dean said Scott’s biggest challenge is financial.

“He talked a lot about schools, which is important, but unfortunately money has to do with those fixes, and he’s determined not to raise taxes, so that will be his biggest challenge is to try to make some progress without raising taxes,” said Dean, a Democrat who served 11 years.

Scott called on education leaders and Vermonters to “overcome this fear of change” in the education system and said an overhaul had to happen from early education to graduate programs. Too much, he said, is spent on K-through-12 education. He offered no specific proposal on how to rein in spending. He raised what could be an idea objectionable to teachers unions, challenging teachers to envision being “promoted on merit instead of seniority.”

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican who provoked protests by curbing the power of public employee unions, congratulated Scott on Facebook Thursday morning.

Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said the speech was consistent with Scott’s campaign pledges and that his budget proposal would “tell the story.” She questioned whether it would be possible to finance the lake cleanup without raising taxes or fees.

“It’s not fair to criticize until I’ve seen an actual proposal,” she said.

Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, criticized Scott’s comments on the lake cleanup and said “it remains unclear how we will realistically” pay for the cleanup. Shupe also expressed disappointment that Scott did not mention climate change but gave him praise for pledging to help those in the Bennington area affected by polluted groundwater.

House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, praised Scott for continuing programs supported by Democrats including fighting the opiate addiction epidemic and pushing for more affordable housing. She said the speech lacked any discussion about a “strategic immigration policy” and how to get more affordable broadband services and child care.

Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, noted the financial challenges ahead creating a budget, but she applauded Scott’s push to have economic development programs focus more on rural communities, where she said poverty is historically deep.

“I look forward to the specific recommendations that will flow from the priorities and the principles he articulated today,” Kitchel said.

House Minority Leader Don Turner, R-Milton, was upbeat after the speech.

“We’ve been talking for six years about the overspending, taxes and fees. I’m happy with most of the speech,” Turner said. He expressed disappointment that Scott didn’t talk about what he wanted to do on siting renewable energy projects. Some opponents of industrial wind projects were in the audience, and Scott has said he opposed ridgeline developments.

Among those attending the speech was Scott’s mother, Marian, his wife and two daughters. A native of Barre, Scott was 11 years old when his father died because of injuries he received in World War II. Scott, 58, said the flag that had been draped on his father’s coffin was flown outside the Capitol on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman was sworn in as lieutenant governor. After taking the oath from Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson, Zuckerman spoke of the importance of family and raised concerns about “the division, the mistrust, and fears of what this recent federal election represents for our values, our differences and our democracy.”

Zuckerman, a Hinesburg farmer, left a bean on each senator’s desk, to show the similarities they share and to highlight each member’s unique qualities.