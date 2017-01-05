Text of Gov. Phil Scott’s Inaugural Address

Mr. President, Madam Speaker, Mr. Chief Justice, Members of the General Assembly, distinguished guests, my fellow Vermonters:

It was in this chamber in the winter of 1991, when a 34-year-old from Windham County first rose and swore his oath to become the Member from Putney. He would soon rise to the Senate… then to lead it… and from there build a body of work that would make him Vermont’s 81st Governor.

Governor Peter Shumlin led our state through the flood waters of Tropical Storm Irene. He led our nation to recognize the magnitude of an addiction crisis that still threatens the very fabric of our communities.

And like so many before him, he championed Vermont and her people each and every day he served.

Thank you, Governor Shumlin, on behalf of all Vermonters, for your years of service to our state.

///

Today, as prescribed by the constitution, and carried out by the will of the people, our government moves forward.

This transition comes at a time when the political divide, across the country, feels as deep, and as personal as it ever has…A time when uncertainty and anxiety cloud our view of the future. And a time when many have lost confidence in government’s ability to solve the real, and diverse problems facing so many.

Those of us in this Chamber, have a great responsibility to uphold a long and proud tradition.

From our struggle for independence, to a war that would save the union, from the fight to end slavery… to extending civil rights… Vermont has led the way.

This time shall be no different.

As Governor, I will do everything I can, to protect all citizens, and safeguard the human rights of all people. Together, we can once more prove the unwavering spirit of liberty embodied in every Vermonter, is alive and well. We stand ready to defend freedom whenever and wherever it’s threatened.

///

At this very moment, hundreds of members of the Vermont National Guard are in distant lands defending these very liberties.

To those who are now deployed, on behalf of all Vermonters: we thank you, we’re proud of you and we impatiently await your safe and successful return.