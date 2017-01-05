John Freitag: Thoughts on Migrant Justice

"VTDigger has attracted the best news writers in the state. Bringing Mark Johnson into the fold was a coup, joining others like Anne whose knowledge of Vermont history and traditions underpins all their reporting at a level conspicuously missing from TV news or other sources. Only VPR approaches their task with the same integrity and insight. You guys are my go-to source, and I would much rather spend my "news dollars" on you than my former newspaper subscription."

– Thomas Powell, Charlotte